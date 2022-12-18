Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Goes Nuclear on Bears, Nears Insane NFL Record

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was on the cusp of NFL history to start the third quarter on Sunday. The dynamic MVP candidate sliced through the heart of the Chicago Bears’ defense on a 1-yard touchdown scamper on 2nd-and-goal to put the Eagles up 17-6. That score put him two touchdowns away from tying Cam Newton for the single-season mark set in 2011.

The Eagles’ offense was struggling early in the game when Hurts put the Superman cape on. He fooled the defense on a 3rd-and-8 inside the red zone with 43 seconds to go in the first half. It was a perfect play-call by head coach Nick Sirianni who let Jason Kelce be the lead blocker up the middle. Hurts did the rest on a 22-yard scamper.

Jalen Hurts with 21 rushing touchdowns dating back to the start of 2021. pic.twitter.com/QQEGR26atx — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 18, 2022

Hurts’ first touchdown set a new single-season franchise record for the Eagles. Then, the 24-year-old face of the franchise did it again with 12:19 showing in the third quarter. He had 14 carries for 62 yards going into the fourth quarter.

Jalen Hurts with 12th rushing TD this season 🔥🔥 Only Cam Newton has had more by a QB in a season (14)

pic.twitter.com/j6kY7ZProf — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 18, 2022

Credit Hurts’ insane work ethic for one of the most remarkable seasons by any quarterback in franchise history. Scratch that, NFL history. Sirianni detailed how much extra time he spends honing his craft earlier this week.

“He’s always here. He’s always in this building. It doesn’t matter what time of day,” Sirianni told reporters. “It doesn’t matter if the players are in that day or not. He’s always here. Always working on his craft. Always working on getting his body physically ready. Always working on his mind, making sure that’s mentally ready. A tribute to Jalen; he’s a stud.”

Haason Reddick Breaks Out for Big Day

Linebacker Haason Reddick keeps stating his case for Howie Roseman’s best offseason signing. He recorded 2 timely sacks against Chicago, plus a game-changing forced fumble and fumble recovery. He has been playing at an absolutely lights-out level over the last six games. And, really, all season.

Haason Reddick, who has a team-leading 12.0 sacks this season, has contributed to sacks in 6 straight games, marking the longest streak by an Eagle since Trent Cole in 2009. #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) December 18, 2022

Reddick’s stat line through the first three quarters: 4 total tackles, with 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hits, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defensed, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. He now has the third-most sacks in the NFL since 2020 with 33.5. The Eagles had 6 sacks as a team on Sunday, thanks to 2 from defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and two more from defensive end Josh Sweat.

The Eagles offense is struggling, but Haason Reddick is having himself a day. Watch the game alongside us https://t.co/lQz3Wwxr6j.pic.twitter.com/7i9yCEzIkR — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) December 18, 2022

Justin Fields Doing Justin Field Things

The Eagles talked all week about having a good plan in place to contain Justin Fields. Easier said than done when it comes to stopping arguably the best dual-threat quarterback in the league not named Jalen Hurts. Fields ran wild for 94 yards on 14 carries and nearly broke free for a touchdown, except his foot hit of bounds. He was electric, just as good as advertised.

You will not see a better run today… oh my Justin Fields!! pic.twitter.com/iJth6rKkMW — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 18, 2022

Eagles defensive coordinator spoke highly of Fields earlier this week. Gardner Minshew was trying to mimic some of the things he does in practice.

“Justin is a very unique player and got drafted where he got drafted for a reason,” Gannon told reporters. “You’re not the number one recruit in the country for not having a very unique and special skill set. So, we’ve got a big-time challenge ahead of us, and we’ve got to make sure we do a good job, like I said, getting the looks our defense needs to see and that we’re on the details of what that entails with each call and how to defend this guy.”