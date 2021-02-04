Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Makes Major ‘Feel-Good’ Announcement

Forget football for a minute. There is much more to life than quarterback controversies and trade rumors. Jalen Hurts put it on full display in fulfilling a Christmas wish for a young family affected by childhood cancer.

The second-year quarterback — and possible future of the Philadelphia Eagles’ franchise — donated $30,000 to a family of fans he met through Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for them to use toward a new home. Hurts reached out to the charity organization, per founder Liz Scott, and asked how he could get involved.

Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts surprised a family whose child is battling cancer with a $30,000 donation to go toward a new home. https://t.co/u4lsIYqcBo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 4, 2021

Scott connected the NFL star with seven-year-old Erick and his four younger siblings who were living in a two-bedroom trailer in Nottingham, PA. Hurts surprised them around the holidays to present them with a check and hang out for the day.

Erick gave Hurts a hand-drawn picture and the Eagles quarterback promised to hang it up in his locker. It was a tearful and heartfelt gesture that no one will soon forget. Here is how Hurts described the moment:

A moment like that for me, just going in there and meeting everybody, it was fun. I think what amazes me is how the kids don’t even realize maybe what they’re dealing with, the circumstances they’re in but they’re just happy to be living. The fun things I remember from this day .. obviously the reaction, just spending time with Erick and his siblings. Throwing the ball. Paying catch outside. Signing his jersey. Signing the ball. He gave me a nice picture. He took time out of his day to draw me a picture. I really appreciate that. I’m going to hang up in my locker as soon as I get back.

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Meets Childhood Cancer Hero ErickAs Jalen Hurts was taking on his first season as a quarterback for Philadelphia Eagles, he was also building a relationship with a special family of fans. Jalen was introduced to childhood cancer hero Erick and his family through Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. As they got to know each other, Jalen learned about the family's… 2021-02-04T03:02:44Z

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Remembering the Blue Backpack Last Summer

Hurts charity work is nothing new. Remember, the feel-good blue backpack story from training camp? Hurts had seen a photo of a homemade backpack bearing his name after it was tweeted out by the mother of six-year-old fan Alexander August. The Eagles quarterback made a duplicate backpack, only he switched the name Hurts for Alexander and put it on his Twitter timeline. Boom. Viral.

That’s Lit, Alexander !! I had to get me a backpack with YOUR name on it too haha 😬💪🏽! #TWINS @nikkgphd https://t.co/5wIlTX7m2u pic.twitter.com/bZnu4cPfJM — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) August 18, 2020

Hurts later explained that the photo resonated with him because he remembered going to Houston Texans training camp as a child and interacting with NFL players. He wanted to pay it forward.

“Now to have the same platform in a sense and to be able to touch so many people, I try to take advantage of every opportunity I can,” Hurts said, via the Eagles official website. “It’s a blessing that means the world to me. That’s what it’s all about — giving back, showing love, and helping others. That’s what it comes down to. That’s the rent we pay to live on this earth.”

Why did Alexander pick Hurts as his favorite player? Well, it was simple: “He can throw, he’s fast and he’s smart.”

READ ALSO: