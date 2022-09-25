Commanders ‘Talking to Jalen Hurts’ After Incident: Report

The Washington Commanders have taken steps to ensure another catastrophe doesn’t happen on Sunday when Jalen Hurts walks off the field. He was almost crushed by a steel barrier the last time he played there.

Commanders president Jason Wright called Hurts and the two talked about the railing collapse for about an hour after that game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the franchise has “taken a number of steps to fortify that area” while “also repairing and fortifying the railings.” Washington is doubling down on its commitment to protecting players and fans, thanks in large part to Hurts’ efforts to draw attention to the safety issue.

Schefter detailed a timeline of the “near-tragic incident” and aftermath:

Two days after what he described as a “near-tragic incident,” Hurts sent a letter to the Commanders franchise and the NFL, asking what follow-up action would be taken and noting that “it could have been so much worse.” A team spokesperson said Wright “received the letter and sent a private email in reply. He looks forward to talking to Jalen,” while also stating that the franchise is “working to ensure this does not happen again.”

Eagles Announcer Merrill Reese Calls FedEx Field ‘Dump’

Washington’s FedEx Field consistently gets voted as one of the worst stadiums in professional football. Built in 1997, the building has started to deteriorate and fall into disrepair as evidenced by a sewage pipe bursting on fans.

FedEx Field is known for bad sightlines, parking and traffic issues, and an oddly-angled press box. Eagles radio announcer Merrill Reese called the place a “dump” and refused to travel there in 2021. He’ll be in the booth on Sunday for Week 3, but his opinion remains the same: “That is not my favorite place, but the Eagles are there so we will be there.” (via Rob Tornoe of The Inquirer). Reese also took issue with Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh; State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.; and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Editor’s note: This reporter agrees wholeheartedly with Reese’s assessment of FedEx Field. The team used to charge those seated in the press box a $35 fee to use the internet; in addition, the parking lot is so massive and confusing that it’s easy to forget where you parked.

Eagles Elevate Britain Covey for Week 3

The Eagles elevated undrafted rookie receiver Britain Covey to the active roster for Week 3. The move was expected since Covey has morphed into the team’s lead punt returner. He is averaging 5.4 yards per return, with a long of 11.

This marks the third and final time Covey is eligible for elevation so Philadelphia will need to add him to the 53 if they want to continue using him. The Eagles do have an open roster spot.

Covey infamously made headlines last week when he was denied access to the players-only parking lot at Lincoln Financial Field. The hilarious misunderstanding forced him to park in the tailgate lots and navigate the crowds. Covey told ESPN that he felt like a “13-year-old at a tailgate.”

“It inspires me to just remember where I come from,” Covey said. “A few of them [Eagles fans] were looking at me like, ‘I feel like that guy is…’ and finally I said, ‘Are we ready for the game?’ And they said, ‘Yeah, are you?'”