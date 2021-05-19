Jalen Hurts Addresses Not Being Named Eagles Starter

Jalen Hurts is still waiting for the new head coach to name him the starting quarterback. Nick Sirianni has implied it, although the message has been muffled between talk of competition and accountability.

Hurts has never been one to ruffle feathers — thank you, Nick Saban — so the 22-year-old kept his answers politically correct when addressing reporters on Wednesday. He’s ready to embrace the challenge and the core values that Sirianni is attempting to install during his first year at the helm. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback also introduced a new cliche into the football lexicon, stating that he knows the rent is due every day and doesn’t expect to miss any payments.

“So, for me, I know rent is due every day,” Hurts said. “It’s always been that way for me, always been a get-better mentality every day. Grow every day. Be a better leader every day. Be a better quarterback every day. And when that rent’s due, I don’t plan on missing any payments. It’s work.”

The former Heisman Trophy candidate sees a lot of similarities between the culture that Sirianni is trying to cultivate with what Saban created at Alabama. No one is above the team. Competition makes everyone stronger. And fundamentals are the backbone of a good team.

QB Jalen Hurts: “For me, rent is due every day … I don’t plan to miss any payments.”#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/uxPiF2JL6n — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) May 19, 2021

“I value everything that Coach [Sirianni] has brought here,” Hurts said. “I remember back in my days at Alabama and Coach Saban, hearing him talk about discipline, commitment, effort, toughness, and pride. And these core values that he’s trying to instill in the team. And in the end, it all worked out for the team.”

Joe Flacco’s Influence on QB Room

The Eagles signed Joe Flacco to a surprisingly pricey contract in March. Flacco is a former Super Bowl MVP who has thrown 224 career touchdowns. The 36-year-old sounded like a guy ready to compete for the starting job in his introductory press conference, but that’s not the reason why he landed in Philly. He’s here to mentor Hurts and provide a dose of veteran leadership in the quarterbacks room.

“Joe has been great with all the knowledge that he brings to the quarterbacks room. It’s very beneficial for me,” Hurts said. “He has a great mind with those things and obviously he has a lot of great experience so I look forward to working with him and having him there.”

Imagine Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith recreating this in week 1 pic.twitter.com/tDYjXFS6XA — Heismans (@HeismansIG) May 14, 2021

Hurts was asked to comment on where he stands on the Eagles’ depth chart. Remember, the team parted ways with one-time franchise quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason under the guise that Hurts was the starter. But neither the coaching staff nor the front office has publicly referred to Hurts as QB1.

“I know I’m not above anything, with competition or football IQ,” Hurts said. “All the values that we have, I’m not above none of it.”

Improving on Consistency, Limiting Turnovers

Hurts’ biggest weakness in 2020 was arguably his inability to hold onto the football. He threw four interceptions and fumbled nine times, although he only lost two of those fumbles. Hurts threw for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 354 yards and three more scores. His completion percentage (52% in four starts) also left a lot to be desired.

Jalen Hurts on 2021 goals: "Everybody's hungry because we didn't do what we wanted to do last year. It didn't go the way we wanted it to ultimately, we didn't have the outcomes that we wanted so we're very hungry — and we don't plan on missing meals." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) May 19, 2021

And Hurts knows there is plenty he needs to work on at training camp, specifically limiting those turnovers. It all begins with being consistent and fundamentally sound.

“I always felt it was very important to have the system down,” Hurts said. “Getting the system down, being on the same page with the coaches, and having some consistency. And I think consistency comes from being fundamentally sound and actually knowing what you’re supposed to do and being comfortable with what you’re doing. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

