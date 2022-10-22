Eagles May Need to Make ‘Massive’ Financial Commitment in 2023

Heavy’s football mailbag series continues on into Week 7 — hosted by Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo — to answer questions about your favorite team(s) ahead of the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline.

Philadelphia Eagles

Has there been any momentum on a possible Jalen Hurts extension?

Jalen Hurts is in the midst of a start to the 2022 season that has reinforced the Philadelphia Eagles‘ belief that he can be the franchise’s long-term solution at quarterback, and could be playing his way into a significant deal.

Hurts, however, isn’t eligible to sign an extension until the conclusion of this season, at the earliest.

However, multiple sources team sources continue to insist that the Eagles would strongly prefer to lock Hurts up long term, and that he is checking every box the team hoped he would in his second season as the starter.

“I haven’t heard of any tangible progress,” a league source with knowledge of the Eagles’ thinking told Heavy. “But, I do know it is going to be a lot. It sounds like it is going to be a massive commitment.”

With Hurts at the helm, the Eagles are the last unbeaten in the NFL, leading the NFC East at 6-0. Hurts has completed a career-high 68.8% of his passes for 1,514 yards with 6 touchdowns to 2 interceptions.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, currently a favorite to win MVP, is the only quarterback to have also played six games and boast a higher yard per attempt average than Hurts’ 8.2.

There is still plenty of time, but it sure sounds like at season’s end, Hurts is going to have the opportunity to cement his status as the face of the Eagles’ franchise.

Los Angeles Rams

Brian Burns has been linked to the Rams, but his salary may put them in a bind. If not Burns, who are other edge rushers worth monitoring?

The Carolina Panthers fire sale is on.

After dealing wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the cardinals on October 17, the San Francisco 49ers struck gold, sending Carolina a significant package of picks for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

While on the surface it would seem that Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has hung an “everything must go” sign in Charlotte, Brian Burns may be the exception.

“They really want to keep [Brian Burns],” a league source with ties to the Carolina Panthers told Heavy.

Burns is off to an electric start to the 2022 season, already producing 4.0 sacks with 24 tackles, and 1 pass breakup, and 25 quarterback pressures through the Panthers’ six games.

Presuming Burns is not on the trade market, which has been slow to develop as the November 1 NFL trade deadline looms, the Los Angeles Rams could still have options. Especially when it comes to teams with depth at the position, and players on expiring contracts.

Arden Key has been buried on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ depth chart, and currently has 1.0 sack, and is playing on a one-year deal, which could make him an ideal trade candidate.

Meanwhile, another team with abundant front-seven depth is the Las Vegas Raiders, who ESPN reported are currently shopping former first-round pick Clelin Ferrell.

Ferrell, 25, has recorded 8.0 career sacks through his first three-plus seasons. So far in the 2022 campaign, Ferrell has produced 5 quarterback pressures in 60 pass-rush snaps, while garnering a 67.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

While Burns sounds unlikely to be available, the Rams should have some young options with upside if Los Angeles goes shopping for EDGE depth at the deadline.