Jalen Hurts Finally Addresses Eagles Contract Negotiations

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is likely headed for a huge payday to be the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. He aced every test in his tryout to be the long-term starting quarterback, guiding the team on an improbable Super Bowl run and nearly bringing home the Lombardi Trophy.

Hurts, a finalist for MVP, fielded questions from reporters after cleaning out his locker on February 14. He was dressed in a tie-dyed hoodie and spoke candidly about coming up short. When the topic turned to a possible contract extension, the 24-year-old leader acknowledged it without addressing it. The wounds from losing Super Bowl LVII were still too deep.

“I think the thing that I’m most focused on is winning,” Hurts said, “and the only thing I care about is winning. And, ultimately, winning championships. So, there will be a day where that conversation can be had, but today isn’t that day.”

He revealed that he watched the tape from Sunday’s game and planned to learn from it. Hurts has stated over and over again that he uses every single thing that happens in life as a learning experience. This was no different than being benched at Alabama or being undervalued in the NFL draft.

“I call ’em formative experiences,” Hurts said. “They’re all teachable moments and you decide whether you want to learn from them or not. I really believe that and it’s something I control and it’s something that every individual in this organization controls and how we want to respond to it and from it. It stings but I’m embracing everything that comes with it and I’m embracing the challenge ahead.”

Jalen Hurts was asked about a potential new contract: “The only thing I care about is winning, and ultimately winning championships.” pic.twitter.com/jCKdAkwAAV — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 14, 2023

Hurts Discusses Losing Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen

The Eagles lost offensive coordinator Shane Steichen earlier this week. He is headed to the Indianapolis Colts after signing a six-year contract to be their next head coach. Hurts really flourished under his guidance, exceeding all expectations as a passer and turning into an MVP candidate in Year 3.

Shane Steichen gets emotional thanking the Eagles offensive players pic.twitter.com/JSUy89qlLM — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) February 14, 2023

On Tuesday, the dual-threat quarterback reflected on what Steichen meant to his development.

“It’s a good problem to have. I know I’ve spoken on that a lot and it’s been a huge reality for me,” Hurts said. “I give a lot of credit to Coach Steichen for what he’s been for me these last two years, the things that he’s taught me, for what he’s been for me and this team, as a motivator, as a leader, as a coach, as an OC. When you win, you want to give people an opportunity to chase their dreams and that’s what he’s doing, and I know he’s going to do a great job in Indianapolis.”

The other part of that good problem is Brian Johnson. Hurts’ longtime friend and mentor is expected to get promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator in Philly.

Jeffrey Lurie Ready to Hand Hurts Big Contract

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie went on record at the Super Bowl with how much he believes in Hurts as the future of the franchise. He called Hurts an MVP-caliber quarterback and incredible leader, adding that it didn’t matter whether he walked off the field hoisting the Lombardi Trophy or not.

Eagles CEO Jeff Lurie told Sal Paolantonio Jalen Hurts has “nothing to prove” to be viewed as long term answer at QB. Asked if contract extension negotiations are in the future, Lurie said: “He’s just what we’re looking for.” — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) February 7, 2023

Lurie sounded like a man who made up his mind about committing to Hurts and getting a deal done this offseason. Book it.

“I don’t think he has anything to prove.” Lurie told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio, via NFL Media. “He’s 24 years old, incredibly mature and, most importantly, driven to be even better. What we’re seeing today, I think, is just the beginning for Jalen. The future is bright and very exciting for all of us.”