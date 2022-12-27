NFL Exec Details ‘Very Difficult’ Conversations Between Eagles & Jalen Hurts

The conversations between Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni are only one part of the equation when it comes to clearing Hurts for Week 17. The decision of whether to put the injured quarterback back out there requires input from the front office, ownership, and doctors. It’s a complicated conundrum that could pry open or slam shut the franchise’s Super Bowl window.

Hurts sat out Saturday night’s 40-34 loss to Dallas. He “tried like crazy” to suit up in that one, but his body wasn’t quite ready to endure four quarters. Now the organization is once again weighing the benefits of resting Hurts and starting Gardner Minshew. Those conversations are “very difficult,” according to championship-winning executive Scott Pioli, and they require a great level of honesty from Hurts.

“Yes, you want home-field advantage but what you want more than home-field advantage is to win football games, and you want to win football games with the best player on your team who is Jalen Hurts,” Pioli told NFL Network. “The conversations that are going on right now are between the head coach, the general manager, the owner, the trainers, the doctors, and truthfully with the player themselves.”

Nick on Jalen Hurts: "We’ll see. One day at a time. You know how much he wanted to play last week and how much he did to get his body ready. His body heals different than yours and mine. He’ll do everything he can to get himself healthy, and if it’s healthy he’ll play.” — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) December 26, 2022

Pioli has tons of experience when it comes to having those difficult conversations. He is a three-time NFL Executive of the Year who earned three Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots. He knows the temperature of the room.

Pioli said: “And, to me, this is where they are going to find out a lot about Jalen Hurts and his maturity. This is a time when Jalen has to stand up and just speak the truth about his injury and speak the truth about how he feels he can perform. These conversations are very difficult because there are times when the player will want to be so competitive and thinking about wanting to do something that may not be in the best interest of the team.”

‘Really Strong Performance’ from Gardner Minshew

Hurts’ uncertain status has absolutely nothing to do with the way Gardner Minshew performed. The Eagles’ coaching staff has the utmost confidence in the veteran backup who went 24-of-40 for 355 yards and 2 touchdowns on Christmas Eve.

Gardner Minshew has a 43-14 TD-INT ratio for his careerpic.twitter.com/0T9Bw8hpOJ — Scott Spratt (@Scott_Spratt) December 26, 2022

Yes, Minchew chucked two costly interceptions — although neither one was 100% his fault (see: “unacceptable” Quez Watkins). Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen saw an efficient quarterback out there regardless of the outcome.

“I thought Gardner was really efficient throwing the football,” Steichen told reporters. “He got the ball out of his hands quickly, really efficient on 3rd down, made some really good plays. That 4th-and-2 hit to DeVonta [Smith], he was coming out and we had Dallas [Goedert] in the flat and [Trevon] Diggs passed it off and tried to take Dallas, and he snapped around, flipped his hips, and hit the big one.

“Then the 3rd down to DeVonta in the red zone versus blitz zero was really good, too. He had off coverage right there and liked what he saw, and DeVonta ran a great route and he laid it just out in front for him to catch it. Overall, really strong performance by him I thought.”

TOUCHDOWN EAGLES!!! 4th down, Gardner Minshew finds DeVonta Smith wide open in the end zone! Great call by Shane Steichen!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/d87K6hYWUx — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) December 24, 2022

NFL Insider Says Jalen Hurts Has ‘Chance’ to Play

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is one of the most plugged-in reporters around. He recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show where he shared his thoughts on Hurts possibly starting this week against the New Orleans Saints. His take? There is a chance.

“I think there is a chance that he plays,” Rapoport said of Hurts. “They got to evaluate him a little later, my guess is before Wednesday’s practice, but he’s going to want to play. He’s not one of those guys who’s going to say, ‘I want to rest up.’ He wants to play. He’s going to push to play.”