Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Shows Off New ‘Greatest in the Game’ Skill

It seems as if Jalen Hurts can do no wrong these days. The third-year quarterback is putting his stamp on every aspect of the Philadelphia Eagles’ organization, including what’s cooking in the kitchen at the practice facility.

Hurts posted an Instagram story of himself teaching Eagles Executive Chef James Sirles his secret recipe for “angelic” crawfish. He detailed everything from properly cleaning the crawfish to how to prepare the corn for the boil. Crawfish boils are serious business in his hometown of Houston, and Hurts told GQ Magazine that his version is the “greatest in the game.”

Secrets from our favorite chef:

Cr: J’s IG pic.twitter.com/uk5xfWtRBO — portabella (@portabella) June 13, 2022

Here is a snippet of Hurts’ conversation with Tyler R Tynes in September 2021:

GQ: Tell me something about you that folks don’t know. You enjoy the silence so I’ma let you get the record straight. Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $250 on the NBA Finals or Any Other Event Hurts: [laughs] This oughta’ be a great interview when it’s done. I love you a lot brotha! Something people don’t know about me? I cook the best crawfish that they’ve ever had. I think I’m the greatest in the game. GQ: Crawfish?! Hurts: I am angelic. GQ: Angelic?! Hurts: It’s that good!

Hurts went on to say that teammate DeVonta Smith has a “famous jambalaya” recipe, adding that he prepared some pig’s feet for Smith in a college dorm room at Alabama: “We country boys! We like that type of food.”

Jalen Hurts on taking over as Eagles quarterback, playing through controversy, and his killer crawfish: https://t.co/gZoxmnMBS3 pic.twitter.com/QPdl2ScO1z — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) October 2, 2021

A.J. Brown Getting Reps with His Best Friend

The addition of A.J. Brown has increased expectations for the Eagles’ passing offense. At 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, Brown plays wide receiver like a linebacker – he’s looking for contact after the catch, whether it’s by delivering a vicious stiff-arm or simply running the defender over.

“We know his attributes and his talents of how they’ve translated to the NFL,” head coach Nick Sirianni said, “and so there’s a lot less getting to know there. Now, there’s a lot of getting to know with him and Jalen, not as a personal level, but throwing the ball to each other.”

Hurts lobbied the Eagles to trade for Brown prior to the draft, to some degree. He wasn’t on the phone begging them to do it but he deftly planted the seed on social media. Now the two are teammates. They willed it.

“I didn’t have to recruit A.J.,” Hurts said. “That was something just for y’all to talk about, really, and it worked.”

Eagles Release Trailer for ‘Unscripted’

The Eagles released a trailer for something called “Unscripted” on their Twitter feed. It is billed as an inside look at the 2022 season. In it, the team teases Brandon Graham’s recovery from a ruptured Achilles and the exciting new Hurts-to-Brown connection. There are plenty of highlight-reel moments from OTAs included in the video.

“It’s fun. Football is fun to go out there and see guys improve and see guys get better,” Sirianni said, “and to have that goal of, ‘Hey, what are we going to do today to get a little bit better?’ And just see the climb over and over and over again, it’s just part of the reason why we do what we do.”