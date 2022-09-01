Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Sends Strong 3-Word Message to Haters

A funny thing happened when a reporter attempted to coax Jalen Hurts into saying something negative. The query was framed in a such a way that Hurts could have unloaded on his critics, shattered those claiming the quarterback position is the biggest question mark on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hurts could have beat his chest and rolled out his highlight-reel. Nah, that’s not his style. Hurts instead used the opportunity to tell everyone about his blue-collar, lunch-pail work ethic. He was channeling the city’s attitude when a reporter led the witness: “They really got everything in place, now it’s up to Jalen Hurts, that’s the only question, do you hear it? And how do you feel about it?

“I don’t hear it,” Hurts said calmly. “I know there are a ton of different things that are said, but I don’t hear ’em. I don’t listen. I don’t look for it. Every day, I come to work, and I do my job. I strive to grow in doing my job, every day, so that’s not nothing but an external factor, you know what I mean? I do me.”

Those three words (“I do me”) spoke volumes, summing up his entire training camp and preseason succinctly. Here is a guy who opened up Thursday’s media availability by hyping up what he likes best about his star-studded stable of wide receivers.

“They’re all hungry, they’re all playmakers, they all want to make plays,” Hurts said of the group. “And I think, with the group we have, it’s that hunger and desire to do this at a high level so that’s what I like about ’em.”

Hurts Named Team Captain: ‘Every Ounce’

Hurts has been named a team captain for a second straight season after his teammates voted him in. It’s an honor that never gets old or goes unnoticed by QB1. It’s his job to set the tone, hopefully everyone picks up his tenor.

“It means everything,” Hurts said of being named captain, “and I think just trying to do things the right way for the team, putting the team first, and doing everything that I can with all my ability, to just play at a high level for the team, lead in the right direction and set the right example for everybody.”

Team captains for 2022: Offense — Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jalen Hurts. Defense — Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Darius Slay. Special teams — Jake Elliott#FlyEaglesFly — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) September 1, 2022

Hurts continued: “You know, I take it in high regard and hold a lot of value to being the team captain. And I just want those guys to know that I’m going to give them everything I got – every game, every play, every ounce of studying, every ounce of preparation, it’s for the benefit of the group. Every ounce of accountability, whatever, you know, through it all, it’s all for the team.”

Welcome Back, Miles Sanders; Bye Jalen Reagor

The starting quarterback got a shiny toy back on the field. Miles Sanders returned to practice on Thursday, taking live reps for the first time in two-plus weeks. He has been nursing a sore hamstring since August 10.

#Eagles RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) is in full gear warming up: pic.twitter.com/9rLHb8kpHk — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 1, 2022

“I think when he’s hitting that hole and he’s doing what he does best, it’s a good sight to see,” Hurts said of Sanders. “I think it’s definitely great to have him back healthy, and now we just gotta get him rolling.”

Hurts also had a message for an offensive playmaker who was permanently removed from the Eagles huddle. One-time starter Jalen Reagor was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. And Hurts made sure to text him goodbye.

“I was sending him my love, sending him best wishes,” Hurts said. “Wishing nothing but the best for him. We know he has talent.”