Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Looks Jacked in New Video: ‘There is No Offseason’

No one has ever questioned Jalen Hurts’ work ethic. And the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback appears to have locked himself in the gym all offseason. Hurts looks toned and jacked in a new promotional video for a major athletic wear company. He is the new face for Eastbay Performance.

In the 30-second video, he throws the medicine ball around while lifting weights and doing footwork drills. It would seem to indicate that Hurts has a huge chip on his shoulder in 2022.

“The difference between losing and winning comes down to one thing, preparation,” Hurts said. “If you want to be the best there is no offseason. This is where you show up, this is when you work harder than everyone else, this is what it takes to be game ready. Eastbay Performance. Game, train, live.”

Winning and losing comes down to preparation. If you want to be the best, there is no off-season. @JalenHurts is Game Ready in #EastbayPerformance gear. Now available at @Eastbay and @champssports -> https://t.co/NWvk9MIIOH pic.twitter.com/w92VjOpn2h — Eastbay (@Eastbay) April 12, 2022

This marks the third commercial featuring Hurts dating back to last year. He also was featured in a used car ad while making a cameo in a trailer for Paramount Plus during the NFL playoffs.

Rare Breed: Climbing Over Mountains

Hurts lives by the motto “Rare Breed.” He wears a wristband that has those two words etched on it and they are written all over his social media feeds. But what does it mean? Hurts has attempted to answer that question many times.

“I’m me, there’s not really a word you can put on it,” Hurts said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. “I think I have every ability to extend every throw, make any play, I win.”

Jalen Hurts and Eastbay have reached an agreement where the #Eagles QB will be the face of future @Eastbay campaigns. Hurts will be the first ambassador for the brand’s newest Performance Line, following Hurts' personal mantras — “untamed” and “rare breed.”@jalenhurts pic.twitter.com/FU5QvLUvcu — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 30, 2021

He elaborated on what “rare breed” meant when asked about it during 2021 training camp in South Philly.

“Something that has really stuck with me as being near and dear to my heart considering some of the things that I have had to overcome at an early age, certain endeavors I’ve had to chase,” Hurts said. “And climb all these types of, all these high mountains, to attain and achieve something greater. So, uh, I think it was the rarity of a situation in college or now, whatever it is, just being able to overcome whatever is in front of you.”

#Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts is about to suit up in his fourth straight #CFP. "My whole career has been unprecedented. It's not honestly surprising to me. That's just who I am. That's what makes me a rare breed, I guess." pic.twitter.com/FBH1Zqqobf — Drew Carter (@Drewdle25) December 12, 2019

Eagles Excited to Run It Back with Hurts

The Eagles remain committed to Hurts despite continued rumors of them wanting to draft a quarterback. Head coach Nick Sirianni was crystal clear about his intentions when he addressed reporters at the NFL League Meeting on March 29. Hurts is his guy and the franchise’s guy.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jalen Hurts and the type of player he is, the type of person he is,” Sirianni said. “I know he’s going to continue to develop because of who he is and so I couldn’t be more excited to work with him and I know he knows that.

“I know that he’s excited to work with us and to build on the good year that he had last year. And so he knows that he’s our guy and we show him that with our actions day in and day out.”