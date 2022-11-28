Jalen Hurts Makes History, Calls Out Eagles Legends: ‘They Don’t Even Know’

The Jalen Hurts MVP campaign reached presidential levels on Sunday after the Philadelphia Eagles starter tallied 310 yards of total offense. Hurts was unstoppable as he set a franchise record for rushing yards with 157 while throwing for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns on the night.

He also became the first quarterback to rush for more than 100 yards in a single quarter in the last 30 years. The Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers 40-33 to improve their record to 10-1. After the game, Hurts and All-Pro center Jason Kelce received official game balls from NBC’s Sunday Night Football crew. It marked the first such honor for Kelce in 12 years as a professional football player.

Hurts – the first quarterback to rush for more than 100 yards in a single quarter – was more excited for his teammate than for himself, another reason why this Eagles squad has something special brewing. They genuinely love lining up next to each other and going to battle together week in and week out.

Philadelphia has watched some of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks in the history of the NFL light it up. Guys like Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, and Michael Vick were all midnight green blurs. Hurts is the newest one following a performance for the ages, one where he leaped over Cunningham by 27 yards to get into the record books.

Jalen Hurts played the best game of his career. He ran when necessary, threw the ball accurate and on time. He seemingly made all the right decisions. Truly immaculate performance. #FlyEaglesFly — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 28, 2022

“It means everything,” Hurts told reporters. “You know I have a great deal of respect for those guys, the guys that have come before me … Randall, Mike, McNabb, just the way they played the game and I always talk about the way I admire how they played the game, and to be thrusted into that category and different things, it’s a blessing.

“You know, it’s a blessing, and it’s a lot of hard work going into it. I have a ton of respect for them and for their support, and they don’t even know how they’ve affected me and impacted me during my time here, and it’s an understatement to say how much I appreciate them because I do.”

Jalen Hurts with brotherly love for Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb & Michael Vick after setting Eagles QB rushing record “I have a great deal of respect for those guys… it’s an understatement how much I appreciate them. They’ve guiding me in more ways than they even know” pic.twitter.com/N0lk3Otdby — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) November 28, 2022

A.J. Brown Played with Busted Blood Vessel

Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown missed back-to-back practices early in the week due to a non-COVID illness that he later classified as a stomach bug. It was a little touch-and-go about whether he’d even suit up against the Packers.

He toughed it out and scored a touchdown on Sunday night, although it wasn’t easy sledding for him. Brown busted a blood vessel in his eye from throwing up, according to NFL Network’s James Palmer. He finished with 4 catches for 46 yards, plus a costly fumble that led to a Packers’ touchdown in the second quarter.

It took a lot for A.J. Brown to play tonight. He has a busted blood vessel in his eye from from throwing up. He lost roughly 7 pounds from being sick. He actually wasn’t feeling well until the second quarter. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 28, 2022

Miles Sanders Talks About ‘Chasing Greatness’

Miles Sanders continued his breakout season with 21 carries for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns. He now has 7 rushing scores in 2022, a new career high as he’s on pace to eclipse 1,300 yards in a single season. That’s LeSean McCoy territory.

Remember, Sanders had a huge individual chip on his shoulder coming out of training camp, but it’s all about “chasing greatness” as a team after 11 games. The Eagles have turned their attention to loftier goals.

“We haven’t played our best game yet this year,” Sanders said, “and that’s all we’re trying to focus on doing each and every week, is to play penalty-free and mistake-free, turnover-free, and just dominate the whole game. That’s our goal each and every week and so that’s what we’re chasing. It’s not really what we did last week, or we gotta do this, it’s just chasing greatness every week.”