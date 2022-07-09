Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Shares Strong Message on Expectations

Training camp is right around the corner, and a few key offensive playmakers for the Philadelphia Eagles are getting private workouts in. No surprise, Jalen Hurts has been leading the charge.

The starting quarterback was spotted running sprints down a steep hill on a rainy afternoon, going stride for stride with his two top wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. It seems like the 100th time Hurts has been seen putting extra work in this spring and summer. He is 100% committed to getting better.

While the standalone scene wasn’t necessarily newsworthy, what Hurts was wearing had people talking. Read the motivational message inscribed on Hurts’ shirt (h/t Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports):

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni waxed poetic about Hurts’ work ethic after Philly’s abbreviated OTA sessions ended. He has always taken great pride in leading by example; however, it seems that his character off the field has rubbed off on everyone in the locker room. Hurts has also improved his fundamentals.

“The reason we know Jalen is going to continue to get better is because of the character, and the football character and the personal character that he has,” Sirianni told reporters on June 8. “He’s just the type of guy that’s going to reach his maximum potential because of all the off-the-field qualities he has. I’ve also noticed just the crispness of the drop. It’s been the fundamentals – his fundamentals have improved, and he’s really worked hard at that.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Jalen Reagor Gets Misquoted in Viral Meme

There was an odd quote graphic making the internet rounds on Saturday morning which attributed an unconfirmed quote to Jalen Reagor. It had no sourced news outlet attached to it, plus the wording was not in line with Reagor’s personality.

In it, Kirk Cousins is praised while Carson Wentz, Justin Jefferson, and Jalen Hurts all get trashed. It is most definitely a fake quote in my opinion, but Vikings bloggers were circulating it like gospel. Take a look at it:

WHAT🤯#Eagles WR Jalen Reagor takes a shot at #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson.😳 Week 2 the Vikings and Eagles play in Philly on Monday Night Football.😬 pic.twitter.com/rXdVSQQRTN — NFC North News (@NFCNorthNewss) July 6, 2022

Darius Slay Responds to ESPN Snub

Pro Bowler Darius Slay was mysteriously left outside the Top 10 at his position in a recent ESPN Insider poll ranking the best cornerbacks in football. Slay saw the article and quickly responded: “Noted!!”

Slay was mentioned in the “Honorable Mention” section, with the panel citing his lack of interceptions as a main reason why he dropped. He has only four total picks since 2020. ESPN wrote the following in regard to Slay’s production: