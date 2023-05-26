Bryonna ‘Bry’ Burrows, Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Jalen Hurts is in a relationship with Bryonna “Bry” Rivera Burrows, a University of Alabama graduate. The couple, who met when they were both attending the university, kept their relationship private until going public in January 2023 after the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC Championship win.

Here’s what you need to know about Bryonna “Bry” Rivera Burrows, Jalen Hurts’ girlfriend:

1. Bryonna ‘Bry’ Rivera Burrows & Jalen Hurts Met When They Were at the University of Alabama, Where Burrows Obtained Her MBA

"No words to describe the humble reminder of Honors Day at #UA. Knowing I have been recognized is priceless." -Bry Rivera Burrows #TodayAtUA pic.twitter.com/0ZnXjieOix — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) April 7, 2017

Hurts and Burrows have been dating “off and on” since meeting at the University of Alabama, where Hurts played as the Crimson Tide quarterback, Essence reported. Hurts opened up with the publication about having to work hard to earn a start with the famed team, sharing, “When you’re thrust into new situations, you have to learn the lay of the land. I remember telling one of my coaches, ‘I’m going to make all of them see.’”

Hurts, who was majoring in Communications, made a big impact on the team and became the first starting freshman since 1984. During his sophomore season, he was named MVP. He played at the school for three seasons, from 2016 to 2018, then transferred to the University of Oklahoma.

While at the University of Alabama, Hurts joined the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, while Burrows was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, so the two may have met through these organizations, though neither has shared the details of their first meeting.

Burrows studied Spanish language and literature and Latin American literature at the Universidad de Granada in Spain’s Andalusia.

She obtained her bachelor’s degree in Spanish and political science at the University of Alabama and during her undergrad, she was heavily involved in the school, as her LinkedIn lists her activities and societies as, “Capstone Men and Women, XXXI, SGA Homecoming Directors, SGA Board of Governors, Spanish Outreach, Alpha Kappa Alpha, NPHC, Tuscaloosa ARTS, SGA Bama Bash Committee, FATE, UA Honors College, Blue Key, ODK, Order of Omega.”

Afterward, Burrows obtained her MBA at the University of Alabama, during which time she was also the MBA Class Vice President and the Manderson Case Team Captain, her LinkedIn states. An article about her time at school reports that she is an Atlanta native.

2. Jalen Hurts & Bry Rivera Burrows Were First Seen Together in January 2023 & Have Appeared at a Few Events Together Since Then

Jalen Hurts taking it all in 💚🙏 pic.twitter.com/aGfrinkVK7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

The couple was first seen in public together after the Eagles’ NFC Championship win on January 29, 2023. Fox Sports posted a video captioned, “Jalen Hurts taking it all in,” which showed the quarterback and his girlfriend both celebrating with loved ones.

Burrows and Hurts were then pictured together at the Maxwell Football Club Gala in March. Burrows was also present in April 2023 when Hurts signed a five-year contract extension worth $255 million. A video posted to Twitter showed Hurts arriving at his post-signing press conference with Burrows and his agent Nicole Lynn.

Despite having made a few public appearances, Hurts has yet to post about his relationship on Instagram, preferring to keep it private. As for Burrows, her Instagram page is set to private, with a bio showing the Brazilian flag and the description, “love language: wine.”

3. Jalen Hurts Confirmed His Relationship With Bry Rivera Burrows in an April 2023 Interview

Jalen Hurts and his girlfriend Bry Burrows after the NFC Championship. pic.twitter.com/ti210kyHzi — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 30, 2023

Hurts did confirm the status of his relationship in an interview with Essence in April 2023, confirming for the first time that he is in a relationship with Burrows. “I’m not married or anything like that,” he told the publication. “But I am spoken for.”

The publication went on to name Burrows, adding that she “works as an IT professional and is a woman of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.” It wrote, “They’ve been dating off and on since their University of Alabama days, back when he was quarterbacking for the Crimson Tide.” Hurts described his idea of romance as taking a date to the holiday Houston Zoo Lights extravaganza, Essence reported.

He also shared that he’s known for a long time that he and Burrows had something special. “I knew a long time ago,” he spilled. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

4. Bry Rivera Burrows Works for IBM as an Artificial Intelligence Partner

Jalen Hurts and his girlfriend Bry Burrows at today’s press conference. pic.twitter.com/Nc6SvFon0x — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) April 24, 2023

Burrows works for IBM as an artificial intelligence partner and has had an accomplished career so far. The self-professed wine lover worked for over a year for E. & J. Gallo Winery in Miami in sales and marketing, her LinkedIn shows. During that time, she wrote that she “completed training on wine basics and regions, food and wine pairings, key elements of hospitality and advanced wine service” with the Culinary Institute of America.

Afterward, she worked for over a year as a graduate assistant for the University of Alabama, first with the Culverhouse Career Center in the Employer Development and Relations department followed by a stint with the Black Faculty and Staff Association.

In June 2019, Burrows began working for IBM, starting as a senior solutions sales specialist. She then made her way up in the company, working as a financial sales executive and then as a software financing leader. She now works for the company as an artificial intelligence partner. Her bio on LinkedIn states that her strengths lie in “strategic consulting expertise and effective project management skills involving high-impact leadership transformation.”

Burrows opened up about the opportunity to work for IBM when it was first announced on LinkedIn that she’d been hired, writing, “Counting down the days! Can’t wait!”

5. Bry Rivera Burrows Is a Driven Woman Who Was Very Involved in Societies at School

Manderson's Case For Excellence Join four Manderson Graduate School of Business students as they experience the highs and lows of the 2019 SEC Case Competition. Culverhouse: culverhouse.ua.edu —————————— Instagram: instagram.com/culverhouseua Twitter: twitter.com/culverhouseua Facebook: facebook.com/culverhouseua LinkedIn: linkedin.com/school/culverhouse-college-of-business/ Manderson: manderson.culverhouse.ua.edu ———————– Instagram: instagram.com/mandersonua/ Twitter: twitter.com/mandersonua/ Facebook: facebook.com/mandersonua/ 2019-08-05T13:21:25Z

Burrows has been heavily involved in many aspects of life at the University of Alabama as well as at IBM. When she was at the school studying for her MBA, she was the captain of the MBA Case Team and she wrote on LinkedIn that it was one of her highlights. “To say we had fun would be an understatement!” she wrote. “Case team is one of my most memorable moments of grad school and it would not have been the same without my advisors, Manderson staff, colleagues (but more so best friends) and family always supporting from afar.”

Burrows and her team won the SEC MBA Case Competition in 2019 and Burrows herself won the Best Q&A Award for their division, the University of Alabama reported. “Once we were able to get over the hump in establishing our strategic approach, it was smooth sailing in a way,” she shared. “We had a mock-up of where we wanted to be at any given time during the day, and we would check the clock and then check it off when we hit those markers.”

She was named one of the Women of Culverhouse, highlighting women in the faculty, alumni and student body at the University of Alabama. Her bio states that she “is an advocate for advancing student life and a longtime campus leader” and that she graduated cum laude.

She was also recognized by the school for Honors Day and the college tweeted a quote from Burrows. “‘No words to describe the humble reminder of Honors Day at #UA. Knowing I have been recognized is priceless.’ -Bry Rivera Burrows,” the college’s Twitter account posted.

The university also posted a quote from Burrows during Black History Month, in which she said, “For me, Black History Month is overwhelming with inspiration from all areas. It’s a time where I am fortunate, proud and encouraged to continue raising the bar and creating avenues for those who look like me to succeed. Every year, this month reminds the world of the beauty that makes up Black History and it is a time where we can be fueled for the future,” she finished.