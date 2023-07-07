Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Sounds Off on Super Bowl Loss: ‘Intentional’

Only one team in NFL history has lost the Super Bowl one year and then returned to raise the Lombardi Trophy the next year. The leader of that squad? Tom Brady. The future Hall of Famer guided the New England Patriots to glory in 2018, one year after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now Jalen Hurts will attempt to etch his name behind Brady in the record books. Following a three-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the dual-threat quarterback is starting from scratch. What happened last year doesn’t matter. Ground zero. The first step in getting back to the Super Bowl and finishing the job begins with a mindset — and being intentional in everything you do.

“Everybody wants to be the best and everybody aspires to be the best and works to be the best,” Hurts told the AP Pro Football Podcast. “But ultimately you have to find something that separates you, and that’s the thrill. There’s a thrill in not being satisfied and there’s a thrill in being on this journey, and I’ve embraced that, and I love this game and I know my purpose within this game and I truly just want to be intentional.”

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is working like a “madman” as OC Brian Johnson described. Jalen told me: “There’s a thrill in not being satisfied & there's a thrill in being on this journey, & I have embraced that.” Will share more from our conversation next week on the @AP_NFL Podcast 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/EO627JFSij — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) June 20, 2023

Hurts continued: “And I’ve always tried to be intentional, regardless of what it may have looked like, what was said, or whatever it was. So every day I just try to be the best that I can be. And that is not based off external factors, those things don’t matter. You just try to control what you can and keep the main thing the main thing, as always.”

Jason Kelce Happy with Jalen Hurts’ Progress

All-Pro center Jason Kelce is the lifeblood of the franchise and sets the standard in the locker room. He is the pulse, the heartbeat, the emotional leader, and everything in between. So when Jalen Hurts noted that the biggest offseason move was Kelce’s decision to return for what will be his 13th NFL season — all of them in midnight green — well, it got people’s attention.

Jalen Hurts was asked what stood out about the Eagles’ offseason moves and changes to the roster. His response: “Kelce’s back. That stood out." — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) June 8, 2023

Kelce got wind of Hurts’ comment and didn’t take it lightly. The 35-year-old has a kinship with the MVP runner-up, one rooted in the unwavering leadership that both men bring to the field. Kelce has been impressed with Hurts’ continued growth and development.

“I’m obviously really happy with the way Jalen has been progressing,” Kelce said at his charity bartending event in Sea Isle City, “and I think we all on the offense have a tremendous amount of respect for each other. I think, obviously, you always love it when teammates say nice things about that, about you, but I think we all feel that way about all of our offensive players.”

No Ceiling for the Franchise Quarterback

There is no ceiling for how high the franchise quarterback can ascend. Head coach Nick Sirianni refused to cap it, saying that Hurts just keeps “getting better and better.” Ditto for Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie who referred to Hurts as a “remarkable” person during a press conference to announce Hurts’ $255 million extension.

“This is the beginning,” Lurie told reporters on April 24. “This is not towards the end. This is the beginning of a career arc for a remarkable person and a remarkable player. The future we don’t even know. The ceiling? There is no ceiling. It’s all there.”