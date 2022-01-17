Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Makes Stunning Admission on His Job Security

Jalen Hurts is preparing for his second year as the starter. That’s it, debate settled. The Philadephia Eagles quarterback told reporters on Monday that he and the organization were “all on the same page” about coming back stronger in 2022. Hurts appears to have the support from management to return as QBI.

The 23-year-old confidently named owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman, and head coach Nick Sirianni all in his corner. Hurts detailed a recent meeting while expressing how much “fire” he saw in their eyes after losing Sunday’s wild-card playoff game.

“I know there’s a certain type of desire and fire in their eyes of disappointment but also of motivation,” Hurts said. “The desire to put the work in, do the things we need to do to be a better team next year. And we’re all on the same page. We’ll be back and that’s the mentality.

“We kind of gotten our feet wet and it’s a situation where we’re going to learn from it,” Hurts said. “And, I know, for me, I pride myself on learning from my mistakes. Pride myself on finding anything and everything that can be done to be teachable in every moment and taking that and growing it.”

"I think he's going to be that guy." — DeVonta Smith on whether or not Jalen Hurts has earned the trust of the Eagles organization to be the QB going forward — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 17, 2022

Yes, Hurts even got in a Sirianni root-growing reference. The signs keep pointing to Hurts returning to Philly next year as the starting quarterback. He all but confirmed it was happening: “I think everybody’s on the same page with that. We’re hungry for it.”

Hurts Reflects on ‘Great’ 2021 Campaign

Hurts could have used the word “good” when reflecting on his 2021 campaign yet the skillful tactician threw out “great.” More than the stats, Hurts was grateful for the bonding experience with his teammates and coaches. The future is shining brighter than ever.

“I think I’ve done a lot of great things this year,” Hurts said. “A lot of things to learn from. Personally, I think the most important thing for me when you ask that question is the relationships that I built with my teammates. The time that we put in, putting in the work, getting this far in the season, and overcoming the different things we’ve overcome this year.

“And being with my coaches, building relationships with them, and building something special in the future. I think there’s a lot of value in the things that have happened this year and it’ll do us a good deed coming up on next year.”

Jalen Hurts 2021 1️⃣ in #NFL Rush TDs by QB 1️⃣ in #NFL Rush Yards by QB 1️⃣ in #NFL Rush Att by QB 1️⃣ in #NFL explosive plays per game 1️⃣ in #Eagles History in QB rush TDs in a season 1️⃣ in Super Bowl era with MOST QB 2+ rush TD games 1️⃣ Youngest Eagles QB to start playoffs pic.twitter.com/J7xMOQiYla — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) January 17, 2022

Hungry Team Goes Back to the Grind

Hurts mentioned that Year 3 starts today and he wasn’t joking around. Players are expected to get right back into the gym and work to get one-percent better every day so they show up at training camp ready to roll. Hurts said their experiences overcoming adversity this season fueled their championship desire.

“We got better all year, took steps all year, and I admire this football team’s fight and toughness,” Hurts said. “For us, the climb to the top starts now, going into next year. We have a lot of valuable experiences and we’ll have new pieces, some moving parts, that’s the reality of the business and what we do. Everybody’s hungry. The grind doesn’t stop.”