Eagles-Chiefs Final Injury Report: Jalen Hurts’ Status Updated

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in no danger of missing Super Bowl LVII. He fully intends to deal with some discomfort in his right shoulder and chest area following a freak hit back on December 18. The official diagnosis was an SC joint sprain.

No, Hurts won’t be 100% healthy when the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. It doesn’t matter. He’s going to play and fight through the pain. The injury won’t require surgery and nothing is broken, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Yet the injury is a bit more serious than anyone has been letting on. Here is the full extent of what happened to Hurts:

There is a ligament that connects the clavicle to the sternum, and that joint is what Hurts injured. It’s called the sternoclavicular joint, and it connects the two bones at the base of one’s Adam’s apple. When Bears edge rusher Trevis Gipson fell on him on a frozen field in Chicago on Dec. 18, Hurts’ shoulder hit the turf and his chest compressed like an accordion. That forced the ligaments to strain and caused the SC joint sprain.

Not only will Hurts suit up on Sunday but he doesn’t plan on playing scared. The 24-year-old warrior has been very guarded about the details, telling reporters: “I’m getting there” back on February 2. “I’ve made it clear this whole time that it’s been something I’ve been dealing with, and, you know, getting there,” Hurts said.

Eagles Elevate Greg Ward, Britain Covey Questionable

The Eagles may be throwing a new punt returner out there on Sunday. Starter Britain Covey is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, with the team elevating veteran Greg Ward from the practice squad. If Covey is indeed ruled out then Ward would be the most likely candidate to replace him. Ward has 30 punt returns for 170 yards in 40 career games.

The final injury report upgraded five players from limited participants on Thursday to full participants on Friday. The most notable name there was nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox who is no longer questionable for Sunday’s game.

Yes, the Eagles are locked and loaded up and down the roster for Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles also added punter Arryn Siposs to the active roster on Saturday, then elevated safety Anthony Harris. Both players could provide extra juice on special teams.

No Injury Designation for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs carried no injury designations on the final injury report of the week. That means that quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), and Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) are all good to go.

Linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder), running back Jerick McKinnon (ankles), running back Isiah Pacheco (wrist), and offensive guard Trey Smith (ankle) were also full participants. They were all expected to play, but now it’s official.

Here’s the final injury report for the Chiefs and Eagles. No injury designations for the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/jiFvuoYfCe — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) February 10, 2023

Head coach Andy Reid also elevated receiver Marcus Kemp and center Austin Reiter from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game. Kemp is the more interesting move since he made a key 13-yard catch in the AFC Championship Game to keep a touchdown drive alive.