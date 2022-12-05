NFL Insider Names Jalen Hurts Leader for Key Award

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to set the world on fire, and his stock is rising around the league. Now 13 weeks into the season, Hurts has gone from a sleeper pick as MVP to the favorite, according to Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo.

With his weekly column, Lombardo placed Hurts atop the list of MVP candidates, edging out Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Micah Parsons. Hurts’ performance in a 35-10 blowout win over the Titans definitely felt like a resume cementing performance by a player on the rise. Hurts has proven over the last several weeks that he can beat teams in a variety of ways, demonstrating that he and the league-best Eagles are no fluke.

“Hurts has been the driving force behind the Eagles’ 11-1 start, and made an absolute statement against a talented and stout Tennessee Titans defense,” Lombardo wrote.

The Titans have the league’s second best rushing defense in yards allowed per attempt, and the league’s best third down defense, yielding a fresh set of downs under 31% of the time according to the NFL’s Game Statistics and Information System.

That didn’t seem to faze Hurts and the Eagles. Despite being limited to 67 rushing yards on 24 attempts, the Eagles scored two rushing touchdowns – one by Hurts and one by Miles Sanders. Hurts shredded the Titans for 380 yards and 3 touchdowns on 29-39 passing, earning a passer rating of 130.3.

That despite exiting the game early once the result was in hand, giving reps to backup Gardner Minshew.

While the Eagles went 3-of-11 on third downs, they converted all three fourth down attempts – thanks largely to Hurts being nearly unstoppable on quarterback sneaks.

Jalen Hurts Also Week 13 MVP

Lombardo also gave his weekly MVP award to Hurts, calling him one of the biggest storylines in the NFL this season.

“He’s powered an Eagles offense that finds new ways to win every single week,” Lombardo wrote. “One week after rushing for 157 yards, Hurts absolutely torched the Tennessee Titans for 380 passing yards with 3 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing score, his eighth rushing red-zone touchdown of the season.”

The Eagles have the league’s second best red zone offense, scoring on nearly 74% of their trips inside the 20-yardline, according to the NFL’s Game Statistics and Information System.

Insider Predicts Bright Future for Hurts and Eagles

Lombardo only sees things building from here for the young franchise quarterback.

“Performances like Sunday offer a glimpse of how truly dominant the Eagles and Hurts have the potential to be, not just in 2022, but beyond,” Lombardo said. “Especially considering Philadelphia owns a pair of first-round draft picks in 2023, including the Saints, which could wind up being a top-5 selection to continue building around Hurts.”

While Hurts has been stellar all season, his last three weeks in particular are impressive. During that stretch, Hurts is 63-of-92 (68.5%) for 723 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. He’s rushed 38 times for 255 yards and two scores.

As more of the Eagles offense is put on film and defenses begin to adjust better, the cat-and-mouse game has begun playing out later in the season. So far the Eagles and Jalen Hurts have been able to find ways to continue putting up plenty of points.