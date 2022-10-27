Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Reveals True Feelings on Steelers Star

Imagine skipping the keg party to go lift weights on a Friday night in college. It takes a rare breed, a person fully dedicated and committed to being the best at what he does. Jalen Hurts and Minkah Fitzpatrick are two people who share that drive.

Hurts recalled spending Friday and Saturday nights in the weight room at the University of Alabama when other kids were out having fun. He wasn’t alone, though. Fitzpatrick, his college teammate for two seasons (2016, 2017), was there doing the same thing. Sometimes the two would head over to the practice field where Fitzpatrick — an elite defensive back by trade — would run routes for Hurts. Rare breed.

“39 is a guy, you know where he is on the field. I have a lot of respect for him,” Hurts told reporters. “Knowing him personally, knowing the type of man he is, the character he has, and the work he puts in. I remember a lot of nights where it’s a Saturday night or a Friday night and everybody’s out and I’m thinking I’m the only one going to the weight room or to the field to do extra work but Minkah was there, too.

“He played defensive back. He’d go out there and run routes for me. That’s how versatile he was. Again, a lot of respect for Minkah. He’s been making big-time plays ever since I’ve known him.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick breaks down Alabama QB competition featuring Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa https://t.co/2OtsyjNAnp #RollTide pic.twitter.com/lj7BejqnDD — SEC Country Alabama (@SECCountryBama) April 19, 2018

Hurts Evaluated Himself, Eagles Offense During Bye

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off their bye week, a time reserved for relaxation and recovery. Hurts told reporters he rested his body but not his mind. The dual-threat quarterback used the mini vacation to evaluate himself and the Eagles’ offense.

“Same old thing. We always harp on controlling the things we can,” Hurts said. “The importance of that and I always strive for efficiency, consistency, knowing what I’m supposed to do, knowing how I’m supposed to react to certain things. And you find tendencies and you find different things, and those are all things that you discuss.”

Jalen Hurts said he used the bye to evaluate himself and #Eagles offense. Growing, learning, climbing: "I had a chance to evaluate where I am personally, and the offense, just kind of a re-evaluation moment for myself and the team, and the coaches and everybody." #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 27, 2022

According to Hurts, there were a lot of heartfelt conversations with head coach Nick Sirianni. He also mixed it up with quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

“It’s an opportunity for us to grow and learn,” Hurts said, “and I feel like we did that this week.”

Don’t Underestimate the Pittsburgh Steelers

The 6-0 Eagles — the NFL’s only unbeaten team — starting game-planning for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday. Their cross-state rivals are struggling at 2-5 after a 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. They have a rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett, yet the Steelers’ defense remains fairly stout. Their 10 total takeaways (5 interceptions, 5 fumbles) is tied for 5th-best in the NFL.

Hurts — a coach’s son who always ceases an opportunity to praise the opponent — talked about the challenge of facing Pittsburgh. He thinks very highly of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“I think they’re a great football team, well coached, got a lot of respect for Coach Mike T, a lot of respect for him,” Hurts said, “and I think with a team like this they play hard. They play hard and I think they’re a really good football team. They play really well on defense. So I think for us we just have to be prepared for them. Be able to execute.”