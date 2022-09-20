Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Unleashes on NFC Rival: ‘I Haven’t Forgotten’

The disappointed look on Jalen Hurts’ face said it all. The Philadephia Eagles quarterback wasn’t satisfied despite accounting for 390 total yards of offense and 3 touchdowns. In his words, the team left “so much money on the table.”

Hurts was fixated on getting shutout in the second half over the electrifying first 30 minutes of a 24-7 victory. The Eagles rode Darius Slay and a dominating defense to secure the dub. They had a field goal blocked and punted twice after halftime, with Hurts chucking a terrible interception in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia finished 7-of-13 (53.8%) on third down while getting flagged 8 times for 60 yards.

So, as Eagles fans started booking flights for Glendale, Arizona, Hurts wanted to slow everyone’s roll by pointing out the negatives. The standard he kept talking about after squeaking by the Detroit Lions in Week 1 — the same standard he’s been trying to set since spring workouts up until training camp — still hasn’t been met.

Jalen Hurts: leader, baller, play-maker. You're lucky to have him, Philly. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 20, 2022

“I’m sure you saw the little video in the locker room last week. It’s exactly the same message this week in terms of the standard not being met,” Hurts told reporters. “I think, like I said, we have a standard for ourselves and it only rises. Hell of a game tonight, but there’s a hell of a lot to learn from. As a football team, as a collective group, we have to learn from it.”

The last time the Eagles played on Monday Night Football was ugly: Dallas Cowboys 41, Philadelphia Eagles 21. Hurts threw 2 interceptions and posted a QB rating of 12.5 in that one. He was determined to not let that happen again.

“I remember what happened last time we played on Monday Night Football. I haven’t forgotten about that,” Hurts said. “To be able to come out here and perform at a high level as a team, that’s big for us. To perform at a high level and still leave so much money on the table.”

Cowboys Owner Sounds Worried About Eagles

The NFC East was supposed to be the worst division in football again. However, the Eagles and Giants are off to 2-0 starts while the Commanders (1-1) and Cowboys (1-1) are treading water. No one has looked like a doormat, with Philadelphia emerging as a possible Super Bowl contender.

Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, he watched every snap of the Eagles' win Monday and came away impressed with Jalen Hurts. "(He) has really evolved and has been better than when he came out than you might’ve thought. I was particularly impressed with his passing." — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 20, 2022

Fans, media, and rival executives are taking notice. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed fear over facing the Eagles after watching them dominate the Vikings on Monday Night Football. The two bitter enemies will meet for the first time in Week 6: October 16 at 8:20 p.m.

“They’re going to be all we can handle,” Jones said, via Sports Illustrated’s Richie Whitt. “Jalen Hurts has really evolved and has been better than when he came out than you might’ve thought. I was particularly impressed with his passing. They’re doing a good job up there.”

Bryce Harper, James Harden Enjoy Monday Night Football

The celebrities were out to take in the Eagles-Vikings game. Bradley Cooper was there wearing an Allen Iverson t-shirt. James Harden was sitting front row and got a game ball from Darius Slay. And Bryce Harper — presumably borrowing Mike Trout’s seats — was cheering wildly with his Eagles hat on.

All the stars showing love for #Sixers tonight! Training camp starts in a week, Sept. 26. (Where can we get that Iverson shirt, Coop?) #HereTheyCome #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/IWiL3GzWqM — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 20, 2022

It was a wild scene, one not lost on Jalen Hurts who expressed his excitement for their support.

“That’s nice, that’s nice, and that’s Philly,” Hurts said. “I know the support I have for the 76ers. Talking to Bryce [Harper], meeting “The Process,” supporting them and having that type of environment in this city, that’s a winning culture. It’s great to see those guys out there tonight, that’s what Philly is, and that’s what Philly is all about.”