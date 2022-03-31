Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Sends Powerful Message to Philadelphia: WATCH

Jalen Hurts has received strong, verbal commitments on his status by Nick Sirianni, Howie Roseman, and Jeffrey Lurie. It’s safe to say he is the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. Now Hurts is embracing his leadership role by endearing himself to the community.

The first step? He took a few minutes to thank the city’s brave health care workers during a 45-second Twitter message in support of Penn Medicine. If Hurts is going to be the new face of the franchise, then he wants his voice heard.

“After seeing the great passion and support the City of Philadelphia shows towards the sports teams in the city, I want to take that same passion and support and show some gratitude toward the health care workers in the City of Philadelphia and at Penn Medicine,” Hurts said. “With precaution, I know it feels great to say that we moved to a stage of normalizing things and as we continue to move forward, I just want to give a special thanks, show some appreciation and gratitude, toward the health care workers across the country and at Penn Medicine.

“There are many health care workers that have laid so much on the line, day in and day out, sacrificed so much for the betterment of their communities and I want to say thank you. I appreciate you, we appreciate you and encourage you to continue to be a light in the community. Salute!”

Be kind to our healthcare workers at @PennMedicine and beyond – thank you for continuing to fight this long, strenuous journey for a better future. pic.twitter.com/It02jvR6fK — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) March 29, 2022

Hurts has also been promoting the new Pepsi Nitro on his social media channels. The new product claims to be the “first-ever nitrogen-infused cola” and the Eagles’ quarterback wrote: “I gotta say, new #NitroPepsi is smooooooth.”

Jeffrey Lurie Backs Starting QB

The Eagles are committed to Hurts for the foreseeable future, according to Lurie. The owner’s loud vote of confidence for the “23-year-old, playoff QB” seemed to put to bed any lingering doubts about the franchise’s plans.

“We have a young, 23-year-old, playoff QB who gets better every year in college and in the pros,” Lurie told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s had, really, one full year. No one knows where that’s going to end up, but I think what you do know is you have a guy that is incredibly dedicated, excellent leader of men.

“Players around him gravitate to him. He will do anything and everything to get better and work on every weakness he has to try to maximize every strength he has. And that’s why we’re committed to Jalen at age 23.”

A Quarterback’s Best friend, It’s Understood. Run It Back ! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3mhiVEiYs0 — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) March 11, 2022

Hurts threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns with 9 interceptions during the 2021 campaign. His 784 rushing yards were tops among quarterbacks while his 10 rushing scores ranked fifth among all players including running backs.

Nick Sirianni ‘Excited’ for Hurts’ Development

Sirianni was quick to hype up Hurts’ insane work ethic and desire to get better. The second-year head coach told reporters that the Heisman Trophy runner-up from 2019 knows he is the “guy” in Philadelphia.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jalen Hurts and the type of player he is, the type of person he is,” Sirianni told reporters. “I know he’s going to continue to develop because of who he is and so I couldn’t be more excited to work with him and I know he knows that. I know that he’s excited to work with us and to build on the good year that he had last year. And so he knows that he’s our guy and we show him that with our actions day in and day out.”