Jalen Hurts Sends Stern Message After Eagles Beat Giants

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts cut the reporter off before he asked the question. Wearing a Randall Cunningham throwback jersey at the post-game podium, Hurts wasn’t interested in talking about early playoff scenarios.

He wasn’t trying to be rude or combative. Hurts just thought it was too early to comment on that stuff, plus the Eagles have two more games to win. Hurts likes to stay in the moment and take it one week at a time. And keep all the “rat poison” stashed on a high shelf where no one can get into it.

“I’m going to cut you off. I’m not in the business of anything but being in the moment, and everything that we do is focused on getting better every day and being 1-0 every day,” Hurts told reporters. “We know as a football team if we control the things we can control we should be alright. So any external factors, any rat poison out there … I don’t really care for it.”

Hurts was speaking moments after leading the Eagles to a 34-10 victory over the New York Giants. He finished 17-of-29 for 199 yards and two touchdowns. If the season ended today, Philadelphia (8-7) would own the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC since Minnesota lost.

“I’m not trying to hear it,” Hurts said. “We know as a football team and I know in my heart we have yet to play our best game. We have yet to put it all together and we’re striving for that. And I know it will come at the right time.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Beat Giants 34-10

The Eagles struggled in the first half on Sunday before walking away with an impressive 34-10 win. The game was tied 3-3 at halftime following a bevy of Philly miscues.

Kenneth Gainwell fumbled the opening kickoff, although the Eagles recovered it. Miles Sanders, Jalen Reagor, Dallas Goedert all dropped easy catches. Jake Elliott missed a 41-yard field goal. And Hurts threw an interception on the opening drive before the call was reversed.

“It starts with me,” Hurts said. “Had some things we couldn’t execute, but we put it together, made some big plays and put up some points.”

The game was literally a tale of two halves. The Eagles’ defense fueled the comeback in the third quarter, highlighted by a Rodney McLeod interception that led to a Boston Scott touchdown. Hurts would later hit DeVonta Smith for some “toe-drag-swag” that made it 20-3. From there, the rout was on and Alex Singleton’s 29-yard interception return (via a McLeod deflection) for a touchdown erased any doubt of a Giants rally. Heck, Lane Johnson even got in on the fun when he hauled in a five-yard scoring strike.

“I’ve always admired, from day one, the fight of this team, the resiliency of this team, the grit and perseverance of this team,” Hurts said. “You look at this football team right now, I think we have so much character, of how we operate and what we strive for, of how we work every day and how we’re able to overcome.”

Running the ‘East Texas’ Special

Johnson’s touchdown came with 11:40 showing in the fourth quarter and put the Eagles up 27-3. Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters the name of the play was “East Texas” and they repped it a few times at practice. Johnson had been lobbying hard for him to run it, especially after getting snubbed for the Pro Bowl.

“Whoever votes, they motivated him,” Hurts said of Johnson. “He’s been motivated all week.”

Did not have @LaneJohnson65 scoring a TD on the #NYGvsPHI bingo card, but WE LOVE IT!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/WvIpW8rWf5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 26, 2021

The Eagles marked the right tackle as an eligible receiver on the play. Johnson split out to the right and acted like he was going to block, then threw his arms up to indicate he was open. Hurts drilled him with a perfect spiral. After the game, the two proud Texas natives exchanged jerseys.

“He left it in my locker,” Hurts said, “and it said: ‘All I could think of is what y’all think of them Texas boys.'”