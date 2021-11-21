Eagles Crush Saints: Jalen Hurts Sets Franchise Record

Playoffs? Playoffs? It’s a real possibility in Philadelphia after the Eagles crushed the New Orleans Saints 40-28. They now own a crucial tie-breaker for a wild-card spot.

The final score looked closer than how Sunday’s victory went down. The Eagles went over 200 rushing yards for a second straight week – 242 ground yards against the NFL’s top-ranked rushing defense – and hopped on Jalen Hurts’ cape.

The dual-threat quarterback racked up 216 total yards, including 69 on the ground. His three rushing touchdowns set a franchise record for the most by an Eagles starter. Yes, that list includes Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, and Michael Vick.

Hurts was sensational in this one, particularly on an ankle-breaking, nail-in-the-coffin run. That 24-yard scamper made it 40-22 and ended all doubt. It was his third touchdown of the day, eighth on the year.

Jalen Hurts snatching ankles 🤧

pic.twitter.com/SJgWenKpUF — PFF (@PFF) November 21, 2021

It wasn’t all good for Philadelphia. They let the Saints back in the game after taking a 27-7 lead into the halftime locker room. Darius Slay’s interception return for a touchdown – Slay’s third score in three weeks – should have closed the door. Nope. New Orleans outscored Philly 22-7 in the fourth quarter until Hurts slammed it shut with his third touchdown.

“He hit that L1 juke,” right tackle Lane Johnson said, referring to the Madden video-game franchise. “I couldn’t tell where he was. Next thing I know he sticks it in the ground and pulls it for a big-time play.”

“Jalen is a special player,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “[He] forces defenses to play different. You look at the tape, you look at the stats, you look at where they are, you look at their defense. But you also want to do what you do well and so we know we’ve been running the ball well and it’s a little different when Jalen’s in there.”

"Jalen is a special player that forces defenses to play different." – Coach Sirianni on @JalenHurts pic.twitter.com/x3edAyujXf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 21, 2021

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

JJ Arcega-Whiteside Makes Play of Day

Hurts’ heroics aside, JJ Arcega-Whiteside made arguably the play of the day when he snatched a 23-yard reception for a first down. The catch came on a pivotal 2nd-and-11 (from their own 25-yard line) with 6:25 left in the fourth quarter. Seven plays later, Hurts raced free for his game-sealing touchdown.

Nick Sirianni on J.J. Arcega-Whiteside's critical 23-yard catch in the fourth quarter: "We always vote for a player of the game, we always vote for play of the game. I guess I got the trump card 'cause I'm the head coach … so that's gonna be the play of the game." #Eagles — Andrew DiCecco (@ADiCeccoNFL) November 21, 2021

Sirianni called Arcega-Whiteside’s catch-and-run the play of the game. The key conversion was his first reception of the 2021 campaign and it came after a really tough week for him. Arcega-Whiteside had been dealing with some “personal issues,” according to Sirianni.

Nick Sirianni says he got too conservative and that’s on him He says Jalen Hurts made a great TD run to seal it Nick points out great catch and play by JJ Arcega Whiteside who had a very difficult week. I saw JJ say a very long prayer as he took the field pic.twitter.com/1w4DkXhaD1 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 21, 2021

Playoff Picture Shaping Up Nicely

The Eagles had a 36% chance of making the playoffs, per FiveThirtyEight polls. They are squarely in the mix to land an NFC wild-card spot after beating New Orleans.

The Eagles are battling the Saints (32%), Minnesota Vikings (59%), and San Francisco 49ers (47%) for a postseason berth. They own the tie-breaker over New Orleans. San Francisco already beat Philadelphia. And the Eagles and Vikings don’t play.

Summing up one of the odder Eagles wins:

1) O Line is dominant. EAGS can run on anyone – Held ball 37 mins

2) Here's hoping Big Play is OK

3) welcome back Miles

4) TJ Edwards makes plays

5) Hurts – ran great, threw poor

6) No more Reagor, please

7) Playoffs are a realistic goal — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) November 21, 2021

Sirianni likes his team’s chances to sneak in. He talked about their connected identity and physical toughness.

“It’s not about plays you call or defenses you call or special teams calls,” Sirianni said. “We have a close-knit group of guys that connect. It’s a physical group of guys and guys that leave everything out there on the field.”