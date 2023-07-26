Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Sends Strong Message: ‘Say That, Say That’

The number one priority for Jalen Hurts right now is building an identity for the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles. Last year’s Super Bowl run is in the rear-view mirror, with no lingering glare reflecting back.

Hurts’ message to the assembled media after the first practice of training camp couldn’t have been any clearer. Write it down. No, seriously, get a pen out of the drawer and write it down.

“We’ve moved on. Everything is a learning experience, everything is truly a learning experience,” Hurts told reporters on July 26. “But right now it’s about setting the identity for what this team will be. That’s my main thing. If you go write something after I said that, say that, say that.”

When asked to elaborate on what that identity might be, Hurts replied: “Whatever wins. It’s as simple as that.”

It’s not the first time that Hurts has been direct about his intentions. He stressed the need to “set the foundation” when he arrived at training camp last summer. One year later, not much has changed in terms of his mindset. The Eagles are starting from scratch.

“I think as you go through things goals change but standards don’t,” Hurts said. “In fact, the only thing that changes with the standard is it rises. Just challenging myself, challenging the people around me, being intentional with the work, you know, this is the best time of the year.”

Jalen Hurts Turned Down Netflix Show Twice

The Netflix documentary “Quarterback” has been a smash hit since first airing on July 12. The show follows three quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins — throughout their 2022 campaigns and gives viewers an all-access pass to the NFL grind.

It provides a rare glimpse into the lives of the most important position on the field. Well, guess what? Jalen Hurts turned down the opportunity to be featured on the show.

“I have not,” Hurts said when asked if he’s watched the show. “I actually turned it down last year. I didn’t feel it was appropriate for the year so I turned down the opportunity to be on it.”

Hurts said he was offered the chance twice: prior to the 2022 season, and prior to the 2023 season. The Eagles quarterback didn’t rule out telling his story at some point, just not right now.

“The time will come,” Hurts said. “There’s a lot of the journey to be told and there’s a lot to unfold that will be told one day. That time will come.”

Ready to Work with New OC Brian Johnson

The Eagles promoted Brian Johnson from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator in the offseason. He’ll be the one calling the plays and speaking directly into Jalen Hurts’ ear when he’s in the huddle this year. On a different team, a coaching change of that magnitude might be problematic. Not in Philadelphia. Hurts has known Johnson dating back to his childhood so they have some built-in chemistry.

“The relationship that we have goes way back to when I was 4 years old. So that definitely helps,” Hurts said. “We’re going to continue to build our process of communication, of how we do that and what that looks like. And continue to find out what the identity for us is. It’s different from coach to coach and I’m excited to navigate that. There’s no doubt he’ll do a great job.”