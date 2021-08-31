Nick Sirianni Names Eagles Starting QB: ‘Jalen’s Known’

The biggest non-secret in sports has been whispered into existence. Finally. Jalen Hurts is the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

First-year head coach Nick Sirianni announced that Hurts would be his QB1, the spot vacated by outgoing starter Carson Wentz. Hurts took all the first-team reps during training camp and led the ones for two series in the first preseason game. He’ll be under center for Week 1 on Sept. 12 in Atlanta.

“Really, nobody else got any reps with the ones. And, Jalen’s known, ‘Hey, nobody else has gotten any reps with the ones but me.’ And Jalen’s our starter,” Sirianni told reporters. “And he’s done a great job. We wanted him to take advantage of the opportunity and take the reins with the advantage of the opportunity that he got and we feel like the preseason that he had, he did that.”

Joe Flacco secured the backup job after an 188-yard, two-touchdown performance on Friday night versus New York. Gardner Minshew – acquired in a trade on Saturday – will begin the year as the third-string quarterback.

“Again, nobody else has worked with the ones, so you could you really argue we named a starter a while ago,” Sirianni said of Hurts. “But, Jalen will be our starter, and he’s earned that right with a great preseason, and we got a lot of confidence in him and that room in general.”

Jordan Mailata Beats Out Andre Dillard

The other biggest non-secret was at the starting left tackle spot where Jordan Mailata easily won the job. The big Aussie had been in competition with Andre Dillard, but a knee injury ended that battle on Aug. 10. Dillard was losing the job prior to getting hurt.

Sirianni wouldn’t declare Mailata the winner when asked about it last week. On Tuesday, the rookie head coach made it official.

“Jordan had a great camp, and Andre had a great camp,” Sirianni said. “Andre missed some time. During that time, the chemistry with one offensive line was able to build. It’s a good problem to have. We have two left tackles that can really start, in my opinion, across the NFL.”

Zach Ertz Sticks Around on Final 53

Zach Ertz was thought to be on the trading block all summer. With Week 1 only 13 days away, the three-time Pro Bowler remains on the 53-man roster. Ertz and Dallas Goedert lead the depth chart there.

“It’s a good problem to have, right?,” Sirianni said. “Really good problem to have because you got two really good players right there.”

The decision to keep both talented players seems to spell more 12 personnel for the Eagles. Two tight-end sets were the norm under Doug Pederson, a trend likely to continue with Sirianni in charge.

“You always want to get your best players on the field,” Sirianni said, “and so that doesn’t mean – just because we want to be a little bit more 11 than 12, it doesn’t mean you don’t mix it in and work through it.”