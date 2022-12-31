Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Has 2-Word Answer to Christmas List Question

Jalen Hurts wasn’t made available to reporters this week since he’s recovering from a sprained right shoulder. He’s out for Sunday. Yet a well-timed video clip of Hurts announcing what he wanted for Christmas has been causing endless fodder for championship-starved Philadelphia Eagles fans.
Hurts, appearing on behind-the-scenes footage from A Philly Special Christmas, was seen rocking out in the studio with Jason Kelce and A.J. Brown where someone asked what was on his Christmas list. Hurts smiled and flashed his pearly whites, then softly replied: “You know what’s on my Christmas list … Super Bowl.”
Hurts is expected to return for the postseason, perhaps even for a Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants if the Eagles fail to clinch this week. The dual-threat quarterback was nearly cleared to play after getting two straight practices in on Thursday and Friday. In the end, the team opted to rest Hurts out of an abundance of caution for his long-term health and safety.
The Eagles do expect Hurts “back on the field soon,” according to ESPN’s Tim McManus. He was first injured on December 18 after Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson landed awkwardly on his shoulder. He was diagnosed with an SC joint sprain, which is an injury to the joint where the collarbone meets the breastbone.
Nick Sirianni Explains Next Steps for Jalen Hurts
Head coach Nick Sirianni was holding out hope all week that Hurts might suit up versus New Orleans. He threw a good ball at practice, with noticeable zip and good accuracy on the throws he attempted. It looked and sounded like Hurts was good to go. But, as Sirianni detailed for reporters, there are many factors at play in getting Hurts cleared.
“I think you guys ask that question to me quite often, and it’s just always going to go back to what the doctors are saying,” Sirianni said, “what Jalen [Hurts] is saying, and where we think he is at that time. I don’t think it’s a, ‘Hey, I have to see him through it 57 yards on the left-hand side.’
“It’s not ever going to be anything like that. It’s just going to always be about the information I get from Jalen and knowing how badly he wants to play, that I have to listen it the doctors as well. So, it’s a both, and then obviously we have to make a decision that’s best for Jalen.”
NFC East Playoff Scenarios: Giants, Commanders Edition
The playoff-clinching scenario is simple for the Eagles. Beat the Saints and earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, plus the NFC East crown. There are alternate paths, but that is the simplest one. As far as the rest of the division goes, it gets complicated.
The New York Giants will punch a playoff ticket with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts this week. They can also secure a postseason berth if these things happen:
NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + WAS loss or tie OR
NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + DET loss or tie OR
NYG tie + WAS loss or tie + DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR
SEA loss + WAS loss OR
SEA loss + DET loss + GB loss or tie OR
WAS loss + DET loss + GB loss
The Washington Commanders will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Cleveland Browns, plus losses by the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, plus a Green Bay Packers loss/tie.