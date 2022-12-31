Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Has 2-Word Answer to Christmas List Question

Jalen Hurts wasn’t made available to reporters this week since he’s recovering from a sprained right shoulder. He’s out for Sunday. Yet a well-timed video clip of Hurts announcing what he wanted for Christmas has been causing endless fodder for championship-starved Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Hurts, appearing on behind-the-scenes footage from A Philly Special Christmas, was seen rocking out in the studio with Jason Kelce and A.J. Brown where someone asked what was on his Christmas list. Hurts smiled and flashed his pearly whites, then softly replied: “You know what’s on my Christmas list … Super Bowl.”

Hurts is expected to return for the postseason, perhaps even for a Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants if the Eagles fail to clinch this week. The dual-threat quarterback was nearly cleared to play after getting two straight practices in on Thursday and Friday. In the end, the team opted to rest Hurts out of an abundance of caution for his long-term health and safety.

The Eagles do expect Hurts “back on the field soon,” according to ESPN’s Tim McManus. He was first injured on December 18 after Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson landed awkwardly on his shoulder. He was diagnosed with an SC joint sprain, which is an injury to the joint where the collarbone meets the breastbone.

The Eagles plan to rest Jalen Hurts against the Saints. The decision came down to a health and safety issue, a source said, as Sirianni referenced today. Hurts’ functionality in his shoulder has progressed to a point where the team expects him back on the field soon. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 30, 2022

Nick Sirianni Explains Next Steps for Jalen Hurts

Head coach Nick Sirianni was holding out hope all week that Hurts might suit up versus New Orleans. He threw a good ball at practice, with noticeable zip and good accuracy on the throws he attempted. It looked and sounded like Hurts was good to go. But, as Sirianni detailed for reporters, there are many factors at play in getting Hurts cleared.

“I think you guys ask that question to me quite often, and it’s just always going to go back to what the doctors are saying,” Sirianni said, “what Jalen [Hurts] is saying, and where we think he is at that time. I don’t think it’s a, ‘Hey, I have to see him through it 57 yards on the left-hand side.’

“It’s not ever going to be anything like that. It’s just going to always be about the information I get from Jalen and knowing how badly he wants to play, that I have to listen it the doctors as well. So, it’s a both, and then obviously we have to make a decision that’s best for Jalen.”

Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts looked good and threw well with velocity in practice Nick knows Jalen badly wants to play but Nick says he will listen to the doctors. He wants to make sure it is safe for Jalen to be out there. He says they have two days to make a decision. pic.twitter.com/EWCMkoGof3 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 30, 2022

NFC East Playoff Scenarios: Giants, Commanders Edition

The playoff-clinching scenario is simple for the Eagles. Beat the Saints and earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, plus the NFC East crown. There are alternate paths, but that is the simplest one. As far as the rest of the division goes, it gets complicated.

It's a long shot, but if the 8 games with NFC playoff implications all fall as shown below, all 7 NFC seeds will be set in stone with a full week left to play. (The fact that such a thing is even possible at this point is highly unusual.) #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/wiJDaQgrfx — Deniz Selman (@denizselman33) December 31, 2022

The New York Giants will punch a playoff ticket with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts this week. They can also secure a postseason berth if these things happen:

NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + WAS loss or tie OR

NYG tie + SEA loss or tie + DET loss or tie OR

NYG tie + WAS loss or tie + DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR

SEA loss + WAS loss OR

SEA loss + DET loss + GB loss or tie OR

WAS loss + DET loss + GB loss

The Washington Commanders will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Cleveland Browns, plus losses by the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, plus a Green Bay Packers loss/tie.