Eagles Players Won’t Shut Up About New Starting QB

The decision to move down in the draft seemed to indicate that Jalen Hurts was the undisputed starter for the Philadelphia Eagles. Good thing, the way his teammates keep gushing about him.

Hurts recently switched his jersey from No. 2 to No. 1 which unintentionally coincided with his rise up the Eagles’ depth chart. The 22-year-old has been limited in his own offseason interviews — save this gem from GQ magazine — but anyone who has been asked about Hurts thinks it’s going to be a special year.

Running back Boston Scott was the latest player to pipe up, saying that Hurts “never leaves the building” (via Jordan Schultz). The comment comes on the heels of veteran Jordan Howard declaring the “sky is the limit” for the quarterback.

“I feel like the sky is the limit for Jalen,” Howard told reporters last week. “He’s a very hard worker and I know he’s not going to take any opportunity he gets for granted. So I’m just excited to see how his future unfolds.”

Starting right tackle Lane Johnson is one of the guys tasked with protecting Hurts in 2021. He praised the kid’s live arm and dual-threat versatility, adding that he “carries himself like a veteran” (via the Philadelphia Inquirer). The excitement level is real.

Hurts Shares Advice for New Rookie Class

Hurts broke down the manner in which he spent his rookie contract in the aforementioned GQ interview. (Spoiler alert: he only spent $165,000 of his first-year earnings). He also shared some advice for the incoming draft class on how to deal with an inflated bank account. Step one: hire a financial advisor.

“Having this amount of money for the first time ever in your life, be wise with your decisions and your choices,” Hurts told GQ, via NJ Advance Media. “I know you have things that you’ve always dreamed of having, maybe, and that’s perfect, go get, you’ve earned it, but also be smart, mindful and prepared (because) it goes by quick.”

Eagles Comment on Derek Chauvin Verdict

The sports world was quick to enter the national conversation following the Derek Chauvin verdict on Tuesday. The former police officer was found guilty on three separate charges — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, second-degree — by a jury of his peers in Minneapolis.

Many professional teams and individual players commented on the guilty verdict, including Eagles safety Rodney McLeod. He has been a tireless advocate for police reform and racial equality over the years. McLeod was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award award in the 2020 season. He also peacefully marched in the George Floyd protests in Philadelphia last summer.

Justice was served today! Thank you God. My heart is still with George Floyd’s family and friends. We can not let this end here, it is far from over. More work must be done! — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) April 20, 2021

The Eagles offered no official statement on the milestone event — not as of April 20 at 8 p.m. — but team owner Jeffrey Lurie has long been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. He decreed that “silence is not an option” last June, adding that he was “heartbroken” and “repulsed” by the injustices endured by the black community.

