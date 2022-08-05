Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Reveals True Feelings on Tom Brady

Philadelphia Eagles starter Jalen Hurts had a front-row seat to witness Tom Brady’s greatness last season. He was stuck watching the GOAT beat his team from the opposing sideline in the playoffs.

Prior to that game, Hurts wasn’t in the mood to discuss the seven-time Super Bowl champion. When asked for his first memory of Brady, Hurts replied: “I don’t remember.” That was it. No follow-up. No emotion.

Hurts was probably too focused on the task at hand back in January. Fast forward seven months and the Eagles quarterback was ready to reveal his true feelings on Brady. He watches his tape, with great admiration and respect. There was even an offseason rumor about Hurts and Brady working out together in California.

“I watch Tom Brady,” Hurts told NFL Network. “How consistent he is, how he operates, how he sees the game. He’s who he is for a reason, you know what I’m saying?”

Yes, everyone knows what you’re saying. Hurts also admitted that he watches a lot of tape on Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers due to their strong ties to Nick Sirianni. Those two quarterbacks played for the Indianapolis Colts when Sirianni was the offensive coordinator there. Hurts is running the same offensive system that they ran.

“I watch all the greats,” Hurts said. “I recognize game. I recognize talent.”

Hurts, Brown Getting on ‘Same Page’

A.J. Brown was best friends with Hurts before the Eagles traded for him. Now the two are teammates and sometimes that puts a strain on the relationship, well only when they are inside the practice facility. In there, it’s all business.

“We have discussions when we’re in the building, we’re professionals, we’re no longer friends,” Brown told Tom Pelissero. “It’s like an on and off switch. Once we leave [the building], we’re friends again. And we discuss real life things, and we talk.”

Hurts interrupted Brown’s interview and covered up the microphone when Pelissero asked him about his divorce from the Tennessee Titans. That’s a story for another day. Hurts showed up to talk about his bond with Brown: they are two CEOs running a business.

“It’s great, obviously, we have a friendship but when we come out here, you know he said it to me, ‘We’re two CEOs of a business’ and that’s how we’re going to operate,” Hurts said. “We’re on the same page, working to be on the same page, and the personal stuff is personal, but we want to be on the same page.

“Of course, you have to have that to have an extensive relationship with your teammates, but we just approach it that way, two CEOs of a business trying to do what’s best for the team and trying to be as productive as we can for the team.”

Brown Not Upset at Titans After Trade

Brown seemed to take some shots at the Titans on August 1 following Deebo Samuel’s $73.5 million contract extension. People were blaming him for ghosting the franchise and forcing his way out of Tennessee.

That’s half true. Brown told NFL Network he didn’t “appreciate how it all went down,” but there is no bad blood. He wasn’t willing to elaborate much more than that.

“It’s a business and I’m not upset about the trade or whatever, but to be honest I didn’t appreciate how it all went down,” Brown said. “And they just kind of blamed me for it. I’m man enough to say that, however people may take it. But I have no bad blood. I’m moving forward. I’m happy to be here [in Philadelphia], but there are a lot of things people don’t know about between the [Titans] organization and me, but that’s okay.”