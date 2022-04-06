NFL Rumors: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘Following’ GOAT Around California?

Jalen Hurts appears to be moving up the all-time quarterback list when it comes to mentors. Five months after detailing his relationship with Peyton Manning, the 23-year-old starter has struck up a new friendship: Tom Brady.

That’s right. Hurts is in Southern California working out with the GOAT, according to JAKIB Media’s Dan Sileo, and the two are spending a lot of time together. If true, the expectations for Hurts in 2022 just soared through the roof as he picks the brain of the greatest quarterback to ever play the position. Again, if true.

First things first, Sileo isn’t a reliable source of information. The former defensive tackle spews a lot of false rumors on something called The National Football Show. Sileo caught flak last year for proposing a ridiculous trade sending DeVonta Smith to Houston for Deshaun Watson.

He also fueled speculation that the Eagles were interested in Odell Beckham Jr. back in 2019. Point is, Sileo has been wrong about so many different things that it’s hard to take the Hurts-Brady partnership seriously. He cries wolf more than that little shepherd boy.

However, if you want to play the connect-the-dots game then it’s entirely possible that Hurts and Brady are hanging out. The Eagles quarterback was spotted training in Orange, California at STARS Sports. Head coach Nick Sirianni was the first to reveal Hurts’ offseason plans.

“He’s working with different people,” Sirianni told reporters. “I’m not going to put his business out there, but he’s working with some different people in Southern California to throw.”

Meanwhile, Brady grew up in California – albeit six hours away in San Francisco — and travels there often to see his parents. Brady used to own a home in Los Angeles, too. It’s possible the two guys linked up, but unlikely. Why would Brady want to help a conference rival get better? That doesn’t fit in with the way Brady is wired.

Eagles Continue to Back Jalen Hurts

Hurts remains stoic no matter what going on around him. Rumor after rumor bounce off his 6-foot-1, 223-pound frame. Quarterback visit after quarterback visit doesn’t phase him. He’s focused on getting 1-percent better every single day. And the Eagles’ brain trust, highlighted by team owner Jeffrey Lurie, continue to beat the drum for Hurts.

“Excellent leader of men — players around him gravitate to him,” Lurie said. “He will do anything and everything to get better and work on every weakness he has and try to maximize every strength he has. That’s why we’re committed to Jalen at age 23. Who knows what the future holds, right? So that’s where it goes.”

Ole Miss QB Has Pre-Draft Meeting in Philly

Matt Corral is expected to be one of the first signal-callers off the board in April’s draft. He could go late in the first round or early in the second, somewhere after Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis. ESPN’s Todd McShay penciled Corral in at No. 40 to the Seattle Seahawks in his latest mock draft.

So it was interesting to hear Corral talk (via The Rich Eisen Show) about a recent visit to the Eagles’ practice facility. They hosted the former Ole Miss gunslinger for an official pre-draft workout. Smokescreen? Maybe. But players don’t tend to waste time traveling to places unless the interest is real. Just something to keep an eye on.