Eagles Respond to ‘Dirty’ Hit on Jalen Hurts: NFL Reviews Play for Fine/Suspension

Jalen Hurts is always going to be at risk for injury due to his attack-first mentality. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is going to try and pick up the first down every time he takes off with his legs out of the pocket.

Unfortunately, Hurts sometimes forgets how to properly slide. And defenders are more than willing to take free shots. That is what happened late in the third quarter on Sunday when Tracy Walker III went headhunting.

The offensive line quickly sprung into action to defend Hurts, with others — Dallas Goedert, Zach Pascal, Boston Scott — following suit. Walker was ejected; shoves and slaps (and one punch) were exchanged. Left tackle Jordan Mailata looked visibly upset, but he made sure to not let his emotions boil over. Turns out, the refs had warned the Eagles about overreacting to late hits prior to kickoff in Week 1.

“The refs kind of warned us before the game not to react,” Mailata told reporters. “It’s kind of hard to not react. You gotta remember it’s their job to make calls and it’s frustrating when they’re not making the calls and you think something’s bad but you gotta just leave it up to them. At the end of the day, they’re reffing the game, and we’re not above the refs.”

Jalen Hurts gets hit in the head area. Tracy Walker threw a punch in the skirmish following the play. Walker has been ejected. #Eagles #Lions #NFLTwitter #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/rzrrN2KwQb — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 11, 2022

Walker’s hit was questionable, borderline dirty, and definitely late. The NFL is reviewing the play for a possible fine, but no suspension is coming (via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport).

“For some reason, they like to be dirty and hit him late,” Mailata said of guys hitting Hurts. “But that’s the nature of the league.”

Hurts Responds to Hit: ‘I Get Right Back Up’

Hurts is always the coolest cucumber in the room, the football equivalent of Fonzie. He popped right back up after Walker’s hit and rallied his guys in the huddle. The dual-threat quarterback connected with Dallas Goedert for a 22-yard gain on the next play, then Boston Scott plowed ahead for a 1-yard touchdown run. The Eagles took a 38-21 lead at the time.

BOSTON SCOTT TOUCHDOWN

pic.twitter.com/algccan9hF — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) September 11, 2022

After the game, Hurts played off the controversial hit. Walker was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness and ejected. On to the next play.

“They called it,” Hurts said. “It’s not the first time it’s going to happen, it’s probably not the last time it’s going to happen. It just comes with the game. I get right back up and keep going, next play.”

Zach Pascal confirmed that Tracy Walker III hit him in the face on that controversial late hit on Jalen Hurts. He was trying to protect his QB after a scary moment late in the third quarter. "Hold my breath. I think everybody does," Pascal said. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 12, 2022

Zach Pascal was one of the first guys to show emotion in defense of Hurts. He also absorbed a blow to the head from Walker in the post-play skirmish.

“You never want to see your quarterback get hit like that,” Pascal said. “We gotta do a better job of protecting him.”

Walker Drew 2 Personal Fouls on the Same Play

Walker was flagged for the late hit on Hurts, then received another penalty for instigating a fight. He swiped at Goedert’s helmet first, then threw a haymaker in the direction of Pascal. Those two moves were what led to his ejection from the game.

#Lions DB Tracy Walker, who was ejected Sunday for slapping Dallas Goedert, will be evaluated for a likely fine, source said. No suspension. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

Afterward, Walker apologized for letting his Lions teammates down. He didn’t feel as if his extracurriculars warranted punishment, though. He thought the Eagles were the perpetrators after the play.

“I didn’t see what I was doing wrong,” Walker said, via All Lions. “Like I said, as I walked away, I got pushed in the back, so I reacted. For me, I’ve got to be better. Like I said, I let my team down. It’s a learning experience for me, and I will be better from here on out.”