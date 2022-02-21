NFL Rumors: Eagles Making One Player Untouchable in Trades

One thing not being discussed enough is whether Jalen Hurts would be included in a potential trade package. If the Philadelphia Eagles are serious about making a run at Russell Wilson, then Hurts would be a great pot sweetener. They might be able to keep one of their three first-rounders.

Hurts has already been given a vote of confidence from the Philly front office but the trade rumors won’t go away. Some have been debunked; others continue to float out there. Trading Hurts? The Eagles have no plans to do that this offseason, per CBS Sports, and Hurts is untouchable in a trade.

The 23-year-old quarterback has quietly watched everything unfold around him after a 31-15 playoff loss. Hurts refuses to create any static while the organization continues to publicly back him.

“We have to do whatever we can to continue to help him develop,” general manager Howie Roseman said of Hurts on January 19. “And how do we do that? By surrounding him with really good players, players who continue to grow.

“That’s a huge part of developing, they grow. How they are in their second year is not how they are going to be in year four, five, six and seven. And they are also products of the people around them. That’s on us to continue to build this team.”

Should the Eagles trade for Russell Wilson? 👀 pic.twitter.com/4luj3hFCyH — PFF (@PFF) February 17, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter threw out the possibility of a Hurts’ trade back on January 5. The plugged-in reporter mentioned Wilson along with Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson as possible targets, adding that “somebody will be very happy to take Jalen Hurts off their hands.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Special Hearing Set for Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson’s future is still tied to his ongoing legal issues. The Houston Texans quarterback had a hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon to “decide whether or not the quarterback’s deposition can be delayed until his 22 accusers have been deposed,” according to KTRK in Houston.

Watson has 22 civil lawsuits filed against him by women accusing him of sexual misconduct. It’s unclear whether he’ll be allowed to suit up in 2022. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has stated the league won’t take any disciplinary action against Watson until the conclusion of his court case. The NFL is conducting its own investigation into the allegations. The FBI has also interviewed Watson who sat out the entire 2021 season. The three-time Pro Bowler has a no-trade clause in his contract.

Haason Reddick Makes Sense in Free Agency

Multiple news outlets are pegging the Eagles as the favorites to land Haason Reddick in free agency. The 27-year-old linebacker is a Philly native who attended Temple University. Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski thinks Reddick could take over the SAM linebacker role from Genard Avery, assuming defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was committed to utilizing and upgrading the position.

Camden native and former Temple star Hasson Reddick with 2 sacks on as many plays beating Jordan Mailata pic.twitter.com/dJeSMTnCr8 — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 10, 2021

Reddick played for the Carolina Panthers last season after signing a bargain one-year deal at $6 million. The 13th overall pick from 2017 finished with 11 sacks and two forced fumbles plus 18 quarterback hits. The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder plays more like an edge rusher than a linebacker, similar to what Micah Parsons does in Dallas. And don’t read that last sentence the wrong way: no one is comparing Reddick to Parsons.