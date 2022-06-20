Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Takes First Step Toward Major Announcement

The summer of Jalen Hurts continues to roll on with positive vibes. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has ambitious plans to get his fledgling clothing line off the ground.

One of the first steps toward that endeavor is acquiring the rights to the name he wants on his brand. Hurts filed a trademark application for “HURTS SO GOOD” on June 13, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben shared the filing on Twitter. The “Hurts So Good” brand is expected to sell “Mens, womens and children’s clothing, namely shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, pants, shorts, vests, gloves, socks, sweaters, underwear, skirts, hats and belts.”

Jalen Hurts has filed a trademark application for: "HURTS SO GOOD" The filing, made on June 13th, indicates that @JalenHurts intends to launch a "HURTS SO GOOD"-brand of clothing.#FlyEaglesFly #Philadelphia #PhiladephiaEagles pic.twitter.com/VsEzsmr1bt — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) June 17, 2022

There are already a slew of fake “Hurts So Good” shirts available on the internet, so buyer beware. Wait for the real deal. Hurts also inked a two-year deal with Eastbay Sports in August 2021 to be the company’s first brand ambassador.

Jalen Hurts: “It’s my opportunity. It’s my team. I’m ready to go.” #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) May 4, 2022

It’s all part of Hurts’ brand image as he enters Year 2 as the starter in Philly. The 23-year-old vowed to be more than just a football player when he met with reporters on May 4. He has much bigger goals.

“I’m going to keep God in the center of everything I do, just trying to better myself as a man,” Hurts said. “You know, take the football stuff out of it. People look at this football stuff. This is what we do, it’s not who we are, and I want to be remembered as a man of God, as a man who made a difference — and a man who was unapologetic in being himself and I want to feed that to the people around me.”

Most Explosive Runner in the NFL

Hurts was the most explosive runner in the NFL for the 2021 season, according to Next Gen Stats. NFL Media’s Nick Shook wrote:

10+ yard runs: 29

29 10+ pct: 20.9%

20.9% 15+ mph runs: 78 (most in NFL)

78 (most in NFL) 15+ mph pct: 56.1% Hurts led the league in designed QB runs (72), rushing yards gained on such runs (377) and yards per carry on such runs (5.2, min. 30 such runs). In addition, his 146 rush yards gained over expected, eight touchdowns scored and 11 first downs gained over expected on such runs led the league. So did Hurts’ +20 rushing expected points added on designed QB runs.

Most career rushing yards per game by a quarterback in NFL history: 1. Lamar Jackson (62.3)

2. Mike Vick (42.7)

3. Kyler Murray (38.8)

4. Josh Allen (38.1)

5. Cam Newton (38)

6. Jalen Hurts (37.9) The times they are a changin' amiright — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) June 16, 2022

Hurts finished the year with 784 rushing yards, which ranked 22nd among all positions and first among quarterbacks. He also tallied 10 rushing touchdowns.

No Offseason for Hard-Working Eagles QB

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen marveled at Hurts’ work ethic as he returns with the same offensive play-caller and coaching staff. This marks the first time that has happened since his high school days. According to Steichen, Hurts doesn’t take any days off. He’s constantly trying to improve mentally and physically.

“We talked about it before, he just has a relentless effort to be great,” Steichen told reporters on June 3. “So, every approach he takes, the offseason, he doesn’t have an offseason. He’s always on it. He’s always thinking about football. We’re always talking football day in and day out and he’s continuing to grow as a player, as a leader, every single day. Obviously going into year two in the system, like I said, the communication has been great with him in meetings. We’re not starting from scratch anymore. I feel really good where he’s at right now and we’re continuing to work on that.”