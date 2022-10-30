Eagles Beat Steelers: Jalen Hurts Reveals New ‘Triple Threat’

The Philadelphia Eagles are a perfect 7-0 after beating Pittsburgh 35-13 on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. They won’t have time to gloat and beat their chests – this team would never do that anyway – as a road date against the Houston Texans looms large in four days.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts went 19-of-28 for 285 yards and 4 touchdowns, including three beautiful tosses to best friend and star receiver A.J. Brown. And Hurts ran his winning streak of consecutive starts to 10, breaking a tie with Norm Van Brocklin, Donovan McNabb, and Carson Wentz for the longest in franchise history.

The Eagles are undefeated after seven games for the third time ever and the first since 2004. Hurts is playing inspired football as whispers of a new contract start to get louder. For now, none of that noise is audible.

“Jalen doesn’t allow himself to do that,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Jalen is ultra-focused and he’s focused on the process and how to get better every day. And he’s not focused on what his next contract might be. Or what we we’re going to do in three weeks. Or what the outcome of this season might be. He knows how to handle the waves of a season, because there are waves in a season, but it’s important that we don’t ride those waves.”

Hurts Sees Himself as ‘Triple Threat’

Hurts has worn the dual-threat quarterback label comfortably during his first 25 starts. His legs were thought to be a bigger asset than his arm entering the 2022 campaign. Not anymore. Not this new and improved version.

Hurts is showing deft touch on his passes, throwing balls in tight windows and airing it out at will. He attempted 28 passes against Pittsburgh while running just two times. He’s a complete player who has traded dual threat for triple threat.

“I think it’s bigger than just the overall development of one part of my game,” Hurts said. “I think it’s about being able to be a threat in many different ways and that’s something that a guy like me, I have the ability to do that. Naturally being able to run, we talk about dual threat but I like to call it a triple threat. You have to be able to kill ’em with your legs, you have to make the throws when you need to in the passing game, and kill ’em with your mind. What you see. How you react.

“Because you get to a point where you get different looks, and they try to get you, but you want to try and be ready for all those looks and have an answer for it. That’s a testament to the preparation to the people I have around me, and it’s just an uphill climb. That’s what we always talk about is the uphill climb. That’s what it is.

“Honestly, I feel like there is no arrival. There is no arrival. You will never get to a point where you say. ‘I’ve arrived.’ There is no arrival. There’s only the journey and I’ve embraced that journey and I’ll continue to do that and take it day by day, and just try and climb.”

Nick Sirianni Shouts Out Philadelphia Fans

There is something special going on in Philadelphia right now, between the Phillies’ World Series run and the 7-0 Eagles. Head coach Nick Sirianni knows it and took a minute to shout out the hometown crowd who showed up to support the team in Week 8. They were loud. They were boisterous.

They were everywhere. And they didn’t let those annoying Steelers fans take over the stadium. Philly is the best sports town in America, according to Sirianni.

“I barely saw any of those Terrible Towels Our fans came out and supported us. It was unbelievable,” Sirianni said. “Shout out to our fans. This is Philly. This is what makes Philly the best sports town in America. It’s freaking awesome.”