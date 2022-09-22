Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Makes Stunning Admission About Cryptic Post

There was one major question on everyone’s mind after Monday night’s 24-7 victory: what was Jalen Hurts trying to say on Twitter? The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback wrote: “Hurts, Don’t It?” It appeared to be a told-you-so to his haters. Like, keep doubting me and see what happens next.

Hurts’ performance under the lights at Lincoln Financial Field was one of those rare moments that people will surely remember where they were when it happened. He was a human highlight reel, the football equivalent of Dominique Wilkins. It was straight out of a video game, like someone was holding down the right stick on Madden. Hurts was (surprisingly?) unstoppable.

“Maybe to the outside world, it’s like, woah,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “I don’t think that surprises any of us in the building because we live with him every day, we see him every day and we see the growth every day, not only on the football field but on the practice field and in the meeting room.”

Back to the tweet. The “Hurts, Don’t It?” comment that people were scratching over and over again with a fine-tooth comb. What did it mean? Don’t ask Hurts.

“I don’t run my Twitter,” he said.

Hurts’ Ceiling Sees New Heights, Same Humble Mentality

As the talking heads cranked up an impromptu MVP chant for Hurts, the humble quarterback isn’t buying into the hype. Sirianni casually talked about Hurts continuing to “reach his ceiling” during his post-game press conference. However, no one has ever defined what that ceiling is.

Sirianni on how Jalen Hurts takes to coaching: “The thing that’s makes you reach your ceiling is when you have the other things (besides talent) — toughness, football IQ.” #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) September 21, 2022

When asked how high that thatched roof can rise, Hurts predictably went back into his book of cliches.

“I said this when I was coming out of the draft, that I never put a ceiling on myself. And I still feel that way,” Hurts said. “So nothing changes. I just take it day by day. I try to climb every day. I learn from my mistakes and just keep pushing forward, and that’s the mentality. All of these values and principles that I have, it’s been pretty consistent. That’s because of who I am.”

Jalen Hurts first half:

17/20

301 TOT YDS

3 TD Vikings entire offense:

93 yards

1 TD Put some respect on QB1. 🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/KARK7O2eny — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2022

Eagles Release Thursday Injury Report

The Eagles were back at practice on Thursday preparing for the Washington Commanders. That game is slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff at FedEx Field. The team listed 12 players on the injury report, but don’t panic because nine of them were “resting.”

Guys receiving the day off included WR A.J. Brown, DT Fletcher Cox, G Landon Dickerson, DE Brandon Graham, T Lane Johnson, C Jason Kelce, G Isaac Seumalo, CB Darius Slay, and DE Josh Sweat.

There were some real injuries mixed in on the report, too. Receiver Quez Watkins was upgraded to a “limited participant” after missing Wednesday’s walk-through with an undisclosed illness. Cornerback Avonte Maddox (back) and Haason Reddick (knee) remained limited for a second straight day.

A.J. Brown folds his arms Jalen Hurts style after hauling in a pass during skill drills. Quez Watkins here too, pic.twitter.com/wZvRWBSTUC — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) September 22, 2022

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was no doubt rewarding Slay with a well-earned day off after the way he shut down Justin Jefferson in Week 2. He talked about how much his leadership and work ethic is valued in the locker room.

“What I love about him is he’s a premier corner but he’s selfless, he’s always about the team first,” Gannon said of Slay. “What do you need me to do to help the team win. He knows it’s not about him.”