Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Delivers ‘Unique’ Message Ahead of Camp

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was the picture of positivity on July 16 at his Breed of 1 Youth Football Camp. He was there to encourage children and anyone else who needed a nudge to chase their dreams. Hurts is taking his job as a role model very seriously.

He was joined by teammate Jordan Mailata and the two ran campers through various drills and exercises. Hurts began the day by delivering a powerful pep talk to the kids who ranged in age from 6 to 16. The inspiration for the event — held at Cheltenham High School in Wyncote, PA — was Hurts’ own childhood experiences at Houston Texans camp where he worked out with Andre Johnson.

“I want you to think about what makes you unique,” Hurts told the campers. “I want you to understand that everybody has something special about themselves. Everybody has something special about themselves but you decide what that is. So trust in that, own that. Believe in yourself, be yourself, love yourself, and go chase your dream.”

Hurts even took time to play some pitch-and-catch with campers, including this beautiful back corner fade pass. His two-year audition to become the Eagles’ new franchise quarterback has stretched into his community activism.

“I want the youth and I want everybody to realize that they’re their own Breed of 1,” Hurts said. “And everybody has something that makes them special and everybody has something about them that makes them unique. So I just wanted to deliver that message, relay that message to the kids, to the parents, whoever it touches.”

⁦@JalenHurts⁩ with a beautiful back corner fade at the Breed Up Football Camp at Cheltenham High School #FlyEaglesFly ⁦@PhiladelphiaSN⁩ pic.twitter.com/a8kGIbDlNV — Colin Newby (@ToNewbyginnings) July 16, 2022

Accuracy Remains Point of Emphasis

Head coach Nick Sirianni has been open and honest about Hurts’ development throughout the offseason. He wants to see improved accuracy and quicker decision-making in the pocket. Those are the two areas coach and quarterback have been attacking.

“Ranking what’s important in a quarterback, accuracy is always going to be No. 1,” Sirianni told Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro. “I’m back and forth at No. 2 between decision-making and the ability to create plays for the offense. I’m really impressed with his ability to process and get it out on time. He’s making good, accurate decisions and he’s doing it on time. I’m seeing a better base to make throws.”

“I can’t wait. I can’t wait. I know everybody’s hungry. I’m looking forward to what’s to come” -Jalen Hurts on the start of Eagles Training Camp 9 days away Hear more from Jalen from his football camp for kids in Philly on NBC10 Philly Live Sports 11:50pm pic.twitter.com/CHkcVKBxFC — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 17, 2022

Hurts, always the coolest cucumber in the room, can’t wait for training to begin on July 26.

“I can’t wait. I can’t wait. I can’t wait,” Hurts said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We put in a lot of work, everybody’s been grinding, putting the work in, so when the time comes we’ll be ready. We’re taking it day by day and everybody’s hungry and looking forward to what’s to come.”

Open Practice Tickets on Sale

The Eagles are holding one open training camp practice this summer on August 7 at Lincoln Financial Field. Those tickets are on sale for $10 with all proceeds benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation. There is also the option to purchase an upgraded $25 VIP ticket that will provide fans with a “special on-field experience before the start of practice.” The open practice begins at 7 p.m.