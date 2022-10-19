Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Sends Strong Message: ‘Every F****** Time’

Families bicker. Families fight. But families love each other and tend to find a way to come together at the end of the day. The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles are putting out huge family vibes through six games.

That’s the message quarterback Jalen Hurts was preaching following a 26-17 victory over Dallas. His latest post-game speech to an exuberant locker room focused on family, specifically playing together and having each other’s backs. Hurts, never satisfied, always pointed out what the Eagles did wrong. They left “f****** money on the table.”

Money in the form of wasted possessions. They settled for two field goals while going 6-for-14 on third down. Hurts let everyone know:

Hey, I want to give a gratitude to everybody in this locker room right now. Everybody in this locker room because we talk about being a family. We talk about what that s*** means. We practie that s*** every day. But today we played together. Today we had each other’s back. Today we playd like a family. And we still did what? We still … left money on the f****** table. We still left that s*** there. And I admire — ain’t no but s*** — the faces y’all have here. I love that s***. I f****** love that s*** because we know what the f*** we can do. And we know what we can be. And we know it’s in our hands. And that’s how it’s always going to be. But we continue to take these steps and take advantage of every opportunity we have moving forward and we can be a really dominant football team. Every f***** time. Every f***** play. But … we gonna turn up in this mother f***** today! Let’s go! Hey, I’m proud of y’all: we a f****** family. We a family, we go hard together, we go through f****** everything together, everything together. Family on 3 … 1, 2, 3 … Family!

Hurts Inks Deal with Columbia, Adjusting to Cold Weather

Hurts’ fame keeps growing as the Eagles continue to exercise their dominance. Philadelphia is 6-0 and the Super Bowl hype train is rolling down the tracks. That means more national exposure and endorsement opportunities. Hurts is the newest spokesperson for Columbia Sportswear, a high-end outdoor apparel company based in Oregon.

The Eagles quarterback was featured in the latest episode of “Days Off” where he takes viewers on a hike. Hurts is wearing the Omni Heat Infinity Jacket, which retails for $220.

It’s been an adjustment period for the Houston native dealing with the freezing winters in Philly. Like everything else, he’s embraced the cold temperatures.

“I embrace the weather. I embrace the cold,” Hurts said. “I think for us being in Philly, it’s kind of an advantage for us because we’re going to have opportunities to practice in the cold and acclimate to it. So when we go to Chicago, or we have these home games in December, we’re ready for the weather.”

One thing Hurts wasn’t used to doing was shoveling snow. He never had to do that in Texas, nor did he have to worry about it during his college days at Alabama and Oklahoma.

“Being in Philly now, it’s a different type of outside. When it’s cold, it’s cold,” Hurts said. “The wind, the snow, I had to be able to use a shovel, never had to shovel snow before but that’s been something I’ve adjusted to, too.”

‘Straight Hustlers’: All-Female Management Team

Hurts has surrounded himself with powerful women to help promote his brand with a stated goal of “inspiring change.” Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports is his agent, a power broker who reached out after his senior year at Oklahoma. That was the first significant hire.

Hurts told Sports Illustarted that he “put a lot of trust and faith in a female-driven team,” name-dropping Lynn as well as Chantal Romain, Shakeemah Simmons-Winter, Jenna Malphrus, and Rachel Everett.

“I have a team of straight hustlers,” Hurts said. “They get things done.”