Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Working Out, Dropping Dimes [WATCH]

There seems to be confusion over Jalen Hurts’ spot on the Philadelphia Eagles depth chart. Is he entrenched as the new starter with Carson Wentz gone? Or will the team add a veteran quarterback or draft one in April?

Let’s leave that debate for another day. On Saturday, quarterback whisperer Quincy Avery — President at Quarterback Takeover — posted a video of Hurts and Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs working out together and chucking the pigskin around. Hurts was dropping some beautiful dimes down the field, too.

It’s not the first time Hurts has worked with Avery. He visited the renowned quarterback guru prior to training camp last year and their relationship dates all the way back to Hurts’ college days at Alabama and Oklahoma. There is clearly mutual respect between the two.

“His fluidity as a passer — the way he looks throwing now, is so much more fluid than he looked (four years ago),” Avery said last year, via EaglesWire. “He’s a true passer now. He’s always been a quarterback, a guy that could make plays.”

Avery is well-known in NFL circles having helped train Cam Newton, Deshaun Watson, Dwyane Haskins and several high-profile college quarterbacks. Avery counts Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon as a friend and created The Black Quarterback Club, per The Ringer, with an intended goal of building a stronger network of mentorship for young, black quarterbacks.

DeSean Jackson Says Goodbye on Instagram

DeSean Jackson broke the news of his impending release from the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday afternoon.

A few hours later, the speedy receiver took to Instagram to thank the city, fans and his teammates for two memorable tours of duty in midnight green. He’ll always call Philly home and vice versa.

ESPN Ponders Eagles Drafting Rookie QB

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Tim McManus took a deep dive on what lies ahead for the Eagles at the quarterback position now that Wentz is gone. Like his colleagues at the Worldwide Leader, he isn’t convinced the job is going to be handed to Hurts.

McManus mentioned Zach Wilson (BYU), Trey Lance (North Dakota State), Mac Jones (Alabama), and Justin Fields (Ohio State) as possible options with the sixth overall pick in April’s draft. His reasons included Hurts’ shaky four-game tryout, plus the franchise’s unstable salary cap situation.

Given all those factors, expect the Eagles to look very closely at the top quarterbacks in this draft. They don’t intend on drafting this high up very often, and are feeling the weight of making the right decision with that No. 6 pick. If the best player is a non-QB, so be it.