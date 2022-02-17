Jalen Hurts Headlines ‘Worst Case Scenario’ for Eagles

It seems like every NFL quarterback with a pulse has a chance to get a 215 area code. Even Jimmy Garoppolo’s name has somehow awkwardly entered the conversation.

Despite the Eagles’ front office, backed by head coach Nick Sirianni, coming out and declaring Jalen Hurts the starter for 2022, rumors of an impending offseason trade persist. No one seems sold on Hurts as the long-term answer under center. And now Pro Football Focus has chimed in.

Anthony Treash — described as a “senior college analyst” for PFF — compiled a list of the “Best-case, worst-case scenarios” for all 32 NFL teams. Guess what? Hurts is the worst case for Philly. Treash wrote the following:

Jalen Hurts being the team’s QB1 for 2022 is indeed the worst-case scenario, but it is not a terrible situation. Hurts is a certified playmaker on broken plays and when scrambling, but his reliance on those plays is also an understandable concern. He ranked 24th in passing grade inside the pocket and turned in more turnover-worthy plays than big-time throws when clean from pressure.

The #Eagles are reportedly ready to take a big swing at QB this off-season from @AlbertBreer. Could we possibly see one of these two leading the Eagles’ offense next season? pic.twitter.com/pqzDkFoI0L — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) February 15, 2022

It should be noted that Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray were the two names thrown out there if the Eagles were to pull off a “massive trade for a veteran quarterback.” For now, that seems to rule out Garoppolo as well as Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers.

Revisiting Jalen Reagor’s Scouting Report

Here’s a weird trip down memory lane: Jalen Reagor’s scouting report. The book on the burner from Texas Christian was written ahead of the 2020 NFL draft and many of the chapters turned out to be fact. Eagles fans have been digging up that report and sharing it on social media.

Jalen Reagor had 0 career drops in the red zone at TCU. — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) April 24, 2020

For example, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller predicted drops could be a problem: “Reagor is a fan favorite, but there are concerns with drops, focus, and limited routes.” Meanwhile, NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein wrote: “His focus and competitiveness also seemed spotty at times.”

And CBS Sports’ Ben Gretch wondered if he could “consistently produce at the NFL level if the big plays aren’t there.” Those potential red flags have proved rather prophetic.

Not one, but two drops from Jalen Reagor in the final minute of a must-win game. Brutal. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TswyIo1hIa — The Liberty Line (@LibertyLinePHL) November 28, 2021

“Certainly, heading into year three, expected more from Jalen [Reagor] at this point,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman told reporters on January 19. “We had a chance to sit down with him after the season and had an honest conversation about the things that he needs to develop and the things that we can help him develop to continue his growth, in terms of learning from anything.”

Watson Considering Trade to 2 NFC Teams

The biggest obstacle in trading for Watson is his no-trade clause. The Houston Texans quarterback was willing to waive it only for Miami, but the Dolphins passed on him at last year’s trade deadline. That would seem to rule the Eagles out of the running.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Watson has added the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to his wish list. The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos also make a lot of sense, although they weren’t named in the ESPN report.