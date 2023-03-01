NFL Rumors: Eagles Trade ‘Premium Pick’ for All-Pro Starter

The Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary put a lot of talented receivers in prison last season. Their ability to throw out two Pro Bowl-caliber cornerbacks and lock down the outside for 60 minutes was an unsung luxury.

Darius Slay and James Bradberry were lights out. But the chances of bringing both players back in 2023 is almost non-existent. Bradberry has gone on record saying he won’t come cheap and the Eagles have 19 unrestricted free agents to navigate this offseason.

Meanwhile, there are slight whispers of the team possibly using Slay as “trade bait” in an effort to free up $17 million in cap space. Enter Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams.

Ramsey — a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro — is an absolute stud at the position looking for a new home. NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro reported the Rams are shopping him and SportsRadio 94WIP’s Joe Giglio believes the Eagles should make a call. In his scenario, Bradberry leaves town and Ramsey starts alongside Slay in Philly.

“I would trade the 10th pick in the draft this year to go get Jalen Ramsey,” Giglio told co-host Hugh Douglas. “I would trade a premium pick to go get Jalen Ramsey and keep what the Eagles had here this past season, which is a pair of elite corners. Hugh, he’s only 28 years old and he’s still playing at a high level.”

The #Rams have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and league sources now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks. Ramsey, 28, is due $17 million in 2023 on a front-loaded deal that averages $20M and L.A. is clearing cap space. pic.twitter.com/vTYlX7nn5B — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 25, 2023

Douglas replied: “I understand and I respect what you are saying, but no I would not trade the 10th pick for Jalen Ramsey and I’m going to tell you why. Jalen Ramsey comes with a huge cap number. Looking at the NFL draft there’s ton of young corners. I want to take my chances with one of those young corners who I can have control over for 4-5 years as opposed to buying a guy or trading for a guy who is going to come with a huge cap hit.”

Here’s the reality of trading for Ramsey. It’s expensive. Pro Football Talk broke his current deal down:

He has three years left on the five-year extension he signed in 2020. He’s due to make $17 million this year ($12.5 million of which is fully guaranteed), $18.5 million in 2024, and $19.5 million in 2025. That’s an average of $18.33 million per year, over the balance of the deal. The full contract had an average of $20 million annually.

And the talk coming out of Los Angeles is that whatever team trades for him will have to rip it up and hand him a new contract. Yes, Ramsey is still an elite cornerback — No. 3 overall at the position, per Pro Football Focus — but the Eagles don’t have the money in the bank.

NFL Draft Loaded with Young CB Talent

The 2023 NFL draft is a drool-worthy one for teams looking to upgarde at cornerback. Three elite defensive backs could go in the top-15 or higher: Christian Gonzalez (Oregon), Devon Witherspoon (Illinois), and Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State). The Eagles would be in prime position to have their pick of the litter since they sit at No. 10 overall.

NFL scout on Peter Skoronski: “There’s no fail with him. He checks every box and more. He’ll be a team’s best offensive lineman the day he walks in the door and a long-term starter.” My story for @theathleticnfl on what makes the Northwestern OL tick. https://t.co/0m9C0W6A2n — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) February 23, 2023

Then again, general manager Howie Roseman has a track record of going offensive and defensive line in the first round. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has them taking Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) with their first pick. He could slot in at right guard for free agent Isaac Seumalo.

Let’s keep a strength a strength for the Eagles. With right guard Isaac Seumalo a free agent and center Jason Kelce mulling retirement, why not take the best lineman in this class? Cam Jurgens, a second-round pick last year, likely would slot in Kelce’s place, while Skoronski could fill the void at right guard. Some teams believe Skoronski could be a better fit at guard than tackle, even though he started 33 games at left tackle in college. No matter where he plays, he should be an instant starter.

Eagles Looking at Drafting Another QB?

Roseman could use a backup quarterback with Gardner Minshew headed off in free agency, but he likely wouldn’t use a first-round pick on a young signal-caller.

Still, the savvy front-office executive admitted that he’ll do his homework on this year’s quarterback class. He always does.

“We do our work on them just like we do our work on every player in the draft,” Roseman told reporters on February 28. “These are talented guys at the top of the draft, and I think there will be a lot of competition for them.”