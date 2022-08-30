Eagles Reveal 53-Man Roster: Numbers Crunch at WR, Fan Favorite Hits IR

Jalen Reagor and Andre Dillard made it through a tense roster cutdown day. Both players — rumored to be in trade discussions — were listed as part of the initial 53-man roster for the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles waived 21 players on Tuesday ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline: WR Devon Allen, C/G Jack Anderson, G/T Kayode Awosika, CB Josh Blackwell, RB Kennedy Brooks, S Andre Chachere, WR Britain Covey, LB Christian Elliss, CB Mario Goodrich, CB Tay Gowan, WR John Hightower, RB Jason Huntley, DE Matt Leo, CB Mac McCain, QB Reid Sinnett, LB JaCoby Stevens, QB Carson Strong, TE Noah Togiai, CB Kary Vincent, DT Marvin Wilson, DT Renell Wren.

Then, Philadelphia released six more players: WR Deon Cain, T Le’Raven Clark, S Anthony Harris, TE Richard Rodgers, S Jaquiski Tartt, C Cameron Tom.

Reed Blankenship, Josh Jobe, Josh Sills all made the 53-man roster. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 30, 2022

Defensive tackle Kobe Smith was waived with an injury designation, allowing for him to revert to injured reserve and return. The team also traded for safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and placed fan-favorite receiver Greg Ward Jr. on injured reserve.

There were no real surprise cuts, aside from veteran safety Anthony Harris. And (maybe) receiver Devon Allen or guard Jack Anderson. (Editor’s note: the Eagles kept Josh Sills over Anderson). Now the rush to fill up the 16-man practice squad begins.

The #Eagles kept two former first-round picks on their 53-man roster in WR Jalen Rigor and OL Andre Dillard. Despite speculation they'd be dealt, the remain in Philly. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 30, 2022

Eagles Keep Only 4 Safeties, 6 Cornerbacks

The expectation is that the Eagles will bring Anthony Harris back at some point as a vested veteran. They would need to put someone on IR to free up a spot. Outside of that, they’ll head into Week 1 with only four safeties: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Marcus Epps, Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace.

“I think we have good competition in that group, led by Marcus [Epps] and then you have some good pieces to work with. I’m excited,” head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on August 19. “We have been getting these guys in with different groups, sometimes with the ones and sometimes with the twos and it’s exciting to watch them play with different groups.”

The Eagles broke camp with a ton of question marks at cornerback and wound up keeping six guys: James Bradberry, Josh Jobe, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott, Darius Slay. However, there is a feeling that Jobe (elbow) and Scott (hamstring) could begin the year on IR.

2 Quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew

Reid Sinnett didn’t make it onto the initial 53-man roster, leaving the Eagles with only starter Jalen Hurts and backup Gardner Minshew. They will probably scan the waiver wire for another quarterback — Kellen Mond and Josh Rosen are two names to watch — or sneak Sinnett onto the practice squad.

Then again, the Eagles could be content to ride it out with just two quarterbacks. Sirianni has a track record of doing that in previous stops.

“I’ve had two at times and I’ve had three at times,” Sirianni said. “I’d say more probably so on the two side than the three side, to be quite honest with you. But that just depends on a lot of different things.”