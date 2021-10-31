Eagles Playmaker Carted Off Field, Surprise Player Inactive

The Philadelphia Eagles took a 17-0 lead into the halftime locker room. It came at a price, though. Starting receiver Jalen Reagor was carted off the field with an ankle injury. He went down in pain following a goal-line run in the first quarter.

Reagor tripped himself up on the turf and landed awkwardly on his leg. The play was initially ruled a touchdown, then overturned since Reagor’s knee was down. The Eagles declared him out for the rest of the game. Head coach Nick Sirianni had been featuring the second-year player out of the backfield early on. He had two carries for 21 yards, including that would-be touchdown. His loss was felt hard on special teams where he serves as the primary punt returner. Greg Ward Jr. took over those duties.

Jalen Reagor is getting looked at on the trainers table after the TD was called back pic.twitter.com/dTrCmINWhJ — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 31, 2021

Philadelphia enjoyed a dominant first half without Reagor. They rushed for a season-high 126 yards on the ground, highlighted by 53 yards on 10 carries from Boston Scott. He and Jordan Howard (eight carries for 45 yards) each scored touchdowns. Sirianni’s team was looking to snap a two-game losing streak in Week 8.

Injury Updates: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle) is questionable to return, and WR Jalen Reagor (ankle) has been downgraded to out. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 31, 2021

The offensive highlight of the first half came on a nifty trick play where Kenny Gainwell took the deep pitch and threw it back to Jalen Hurts who found Dallas Goedert down the field. Defensively, they sacked Jared Goff four times: Josh Sweat (two), Milton Williams, Derek Barnett.

Eric Wilson Healthy Scratch

Starting linebacker Eric Wilson was surprisingly listed inactive prior to kickoff. Wilson was a healthy scratch considering he wasn’t on the Eagles’ injury report. His defensive snaps were mainly given to Davion Taylor, with Shaun Bradley mixing it lightly. Wilson had seen his snaps decrease significantly over the past three games, including a season-low 22 against Las Vegas. That’s a far cry from his 61 snaps in Week 1.

Safety Anthony Harris was inactive as he deals with hand and groin injuries. Ditto for rookie cornerback Zech McPhearson (hamstring). The Eagles made Gardner Minshew active for the first time this season. He was making his debut as Philly’s new backup quarterback following the Joe Flacco trade.

Lane Johnson Opens Up on Depression

Lane Johnson gave a riveting pre-game interview to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer where he detailed his battle with depression. The Pro Bowl right tackle didn’t hold back about anything, referring to his mental health issues as a “beast.”

Johnson left Philadelphia and traveled back home to Oklahoma to recover. He missed three games and mentioned how he felt like something was “really wrong” in Week 1. His battle with anxiety and depression actually started during his college days.

“It feels like doom. I just want to run away and not come back kind of thing,” Johnson told Glazer, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “A lot of nausea, I lot of throwing up every day. … It got so bad, it was really starting to throw up blood, nerves, have tremors in my hands. This was something I dealt with for a long time. There’s medications that help with this, but you can’t mask everything.”