Cowboys Urged to Swap Pick for Eagles ‘Versatile Playmaker’

Things would probably have to get pretty contentious for Jalen Reagor to wind up catching passes from Dak Prescott. It’s no secret the former first-rounder has been discussed in various trade scenarios this offseason. The Dallas Cowboys? That’s a new one.

The Philadelphia Eagles have publicly stated their commitment to Reagor, the 21st overall pick from the 2020 NFL draft. They have also voiced their disappointment in Reagor’s stunted development. One report had Reagor being dangled in a trade to the Baltimore Ravens for safety Chuck Clark. That never materialized.

Now Brian Martin of Blogging the Boys has thrown out Dallas as a potential landing spot for Reagor. Remember, the Cowboys lost receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in the offseason. And Michael Gallup might miss the start of the year as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL.

Reagor — a Texas native, and a player the Cowboys heavily scouted in 2020 — could be an “ideal candidate” for Dallas, according to Martin.

Dallas’ familiarity with Jalen Reagor, and the need for a player with his skill set, could make him an ideal trade target, even between divisional foes. Like Deonte Harty, Reagor is a player who can play inside/out, be used as a gadget player, and be the primary punt returner. A 2023 late-round pick could be all it takes to acquire this versatile playmaker if the Eagles want to get something back for a bust in their system.

.@TCUFootball WR Jalen Reagor caught Jerry Jones’ attention when he was still in high school.

Watch as Jerry tells the story in the #DallasCowboys' latest #NFLDraft interview. #StayHomeStayStrong pic.twitter.com/xes0mAtAT0 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 10, 2020

NFL Insider Thinks Eagles Shopping Reagor

Reagor caused a bit of a stir when he scrubbed his social media of all Eagles references following the trade for A.J. Brown. Rumors suggested he had requested a trade, but those were never proven. Speculated, not confirmed.

But the general feeling around the league is a mutual parting of ways may be best for both player and team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers as possible destinations.

“There was some conversation going on between the draft,” Rapoport said on May 2. “I kind of wondered if one of those receiver-needy teams — maybe the Chiefs, maybe the Packers — would make a run at Jalen Reagor. In the end, it just wasn’t enough compensation.”

Howie Roseman asked about potential JR trade. “Jalen Reagor’s a Philadelphia Eagle. He’s going to be here. We want to have good players in that room, we want to have good players on this team. He’s worked tremendously hard to be in shape […] Don’t anticipate anything changing.” — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) May 1, 2022

Problem is, that teams generally don’t like to give up too quickly on high draft picks. The Eagles might be better off opening up a three-man competition at slot receiver – Reagor vs. Greg Ward vs. Zach Pascal — when training camp opens on July 26.

“I think the main problem the Eagles have with Reagor is he still could be good,” Rapoport said. “We’ve seen teams like the Rams, for instance, win the Super Bowl with four receivers. They [the Eagles] may still need him. We’ll see if he ends up sticking.”

Eagles are still shopping Jalen Reagor, per @RapSheet. Something to watch as he battles with Ward, Covey, Allen, Cain, and Hightower for a roster spot.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/Iofrz4tEYL — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) July 25, 2022

Coaching Staff Still Sees ‘Explosive Player’

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen gave Reagor a nice vote of confidence when asked about the disappointing receiver at OTAs. His biggest asset is his speed, something the Eagles have placed a huge emphasis on in recent years.

“He’s explosive. That’s one of his biggest assets. He’s an explosive player,” Steichen told reporters. “He still has that ability to run routes and be fast and strong and physical, and again, we’re just continuing to improve on those things every single day.”