Viral Video Mocking Jalen Reagor Resurfaces After Eagles-Vikings Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles traded Jalen Reagor to Minnesota, a move littered with more irony than an Alanis Morrisette song. For anyone who needs a refresher: Reagor was the guy selected one pick before Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL draft. Now the two star-crossed receivers will share a locker room and catch passes as teammates for the Vikings.

The Eagles got a surprisingly decent return on Reagor — a 2023 seventh-rounder, 2024 fourth-rounder — as he looks to repair his reputation and remind everyone why he went in the first round. The change of scenery should do him good. No hard feelings. The trade comes less than 24 hours after Reagor got a vote of confidence from Philadelphia brass.

“He had a great attitude, great energy. Obviously, he’s a talented guy. He’s 23 years old,” Howie Roseman told reporters. “We’re going to do whatever we think is in the best interest of the team, and we felt like there was no doubt in our mind that he deserved a role on this team.”

Trade: Eagles are sending WR Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 7th-round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th-round pick that would deescalate to a 5th-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2022

Reagor leaves town with 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games. He battled his fair share of injuries over the past two seasons, never living up to the hype associated with him coming out of college. The most frustrating part was the dropped balls; Reagor also had an unnerving penchant for feuding with Eagles fans on social media. To his credit, he tended to always say the right things publicly.

“I want to be here for the rest of my career,” Reagor said on August 10. “But it’s a business. It’s a business of production. So I’m going to handle my end and I’m going to let them handle theirs.”

Vikings Front Office Mocked Reagor Pick

The Vikings were ecstatic when the Eagles took Reagor with the 21st overall pick in 2020. Like to the point of laughter. The team released a video from their war room after the draft where front office executives are seen mocking the Reagor pick, saying things like “wow” and “that’s what makes this so fun” and “what a get.” Minnesota wanted Jefferson the whole time.

Reagor and Jefferson have been forever linked and compared since that night. Jefferson went on to become one of the best receivers in football, a two-time Pro Bowler with 3,016 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. And he has talked openly about how much he feels for Reagor.

“I honestly hate it. I hate it for him,” Jefferson said, via The Associated Press. “I mean, he didn’t ask for any of this. He’s just being the player that he is. I definitely hate it. I hate it for him. Being compared to me all the time, especially with the success that I’m having and the things he’s doing over there. I hate to see it but I guess it is what it is.”

Anthony Harris ‘Strongly’ Considering Return

The Eagles cut veteran safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday with the intention of luring him back. Well, Harris is “strongly considering” joining their practice squad, per NBC Sports’ John Clark. That would be a really nice depth piece if true.

The Eagles have 16 slots to fill as reports keep trickling in. They claimed quarterback Ian Book after the New Orleans Saints released him; they have also reportedly stashed the following players: TE Noah Togiai. QB Reid Sinnett, WR Britain Covey, WR Deon Cain, WR Devon Allen, CB Mario Goodrich, C Cameron Tom.