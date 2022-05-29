Eagles Urged to Swap ‘Mess’ WR for Jaguars Top Pick

Jalen Hurts finally has some legitimate weapons, highlighted by a dangerous starting tandem of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Philadelphia Eagles could make a lot of noise in 2022.

Still, there are areas for improvement that could be addressed via trade or free agency. And while the Eagles have publicly stated their disappointment in Jalen Reagor, they remain committed to the 2020 first-rounder who may yet pan out. It’s no secret that general manager Howie Roseman is always looking to add talent.

One interesting name to monitor is Leviska Shenault of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations after going in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2020 draft. The 6-foot-1, 227-pounder has 121 receptions for 1,219 yards in 30 career games.

Not too shabby, right? Especially when compared to Reagor: 64 catches for 695 yards in 28 games.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine sees a trade brewing between Jacksonville and Philadelphia. Both guys might want a change of scenery. Remember, Jacksonville went on a spending spree at the receiver spot in free agency. Shenault’s role could be dramatically decreased in 2022.

Meanwhile, Reagor is just trying to stay on the roster in Philly. Here is how a trade could benefit both teams, via Ballentine:

Reagor has been a mess as a starting receiver for the Eagles. Despite seeing 111 targets over the last two seasons, he has just 64 catches for 695 yards to show for it. The Eagles have obviously already made a huge addition to the receiver room in A.J. Brown, but the competition between Quez Watkins and Shenault would only make the offense better. Shenault is a versatile weapon who would work well in the slot flanked by Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Eagles Not Interested in Trading Reagor

Reagor caused a stir during the 2022 NFL draft when he scrubbed his social media clean of any Eagles references. Some saw it as a sign that he had requested a trade out of Philly.

Howie Roseman mentioned Jalen Reagor by name on his own when asked about lessons learned from the last few Eagles drafts. Here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/EKPFXv4Sxj — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) April 20, 2022

Roseman was asked to comment on Reagor’s status on April 30 and reiterated that he’s expecting him to report for training camp.

“Jalen Reagor is a Philadelphia Eagle and he’s going to be here,” Roseman said. “We want to have good players in that room and good players on this team. He’s worked tremendously hard to get in shape and come into this off-season program, and now he has an opportunity. We don’t anticipate anything changing.”

Nick Sirianni Stoked About A.J. Brown

The draft-day trade for A.J. Brown set off fireworks in Philly. The Eagles finally have a true No. 1 receiver, maybe two of them with the way DeVonta Smith looked in Year 1.

Whatever the case, head coach Nick Sirianni was all smiles following a frenetic offseason of maneuvering. He sounded really excited to unleash Brown on the NFC East.

“With A.J., I think you guys saw how excited we are about that. We saw that Thursday night,” Sirianni said on April 30. “He just is, again, going back to what I said – body quickness, strength and catches everything, and he’s done it at a very high level for the last three years. And so, couldn’t be more happy there.”