First-Round Bust? Eagles See New Mentality for Jalen Reagor

Jalen Reagor made arguably the play of the game for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 when he took a quick slant and ran 34 yards for a first down. The timely reception came early in the fourth quarter and led to a Greg Ward Jr. touchdown. More importantly, it answered a 69-yard touchdown drive from Washington.

Reagor was whole-heartedly embraced by teammates after his electric catch-and-run on third down. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was one of the first players to congratulate him, followed hastily by fellow receiver DeVonta Smith. Those guys have seen the work that Reagor has been putting in at practice in recent weeks. Especially after that miserable two-drop performance at The Meadowlands.

“I see the dedication he has by what he’s doing,” Hurts said of Reagor. “I see the level of focus and the want to, you know what I mean? I know he always goes out there with the mentality of trying to go out there and play at a high level. And play dominant football. And I think he’s continued to grow throughout the year.”

Reagor and Ward get their share of vitriol from Eagles fans, one of them way more than the other. Maybe everyone needs to chill with that. They work hard to be ready when their numbers are called.

“They work hard,” Smith said. “Those guys are keeping their head on straight, still locked in on everything, and making the plays when they need to be made.”

Jalen Reagor picking up a 1st down?!! Nice floater by Jalen Hurts#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/vMjQCAb5BI — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) December 22, 2021

Reagor finished with three catches for 57 yards, including that 34-yarder. The second-year burner also made a critical block in Week 13 against the New York Jets. The guys in the locker room have noticed his hard work, even as the fans continue to boo him.

“Nothing else matters,” Hurts said. “Honestly, nothing else matters about the past given the opportunities we have as a team now. It’s about what you do now. And I think he stepped up big Tuesday night.”

Jason Kelce Comments on ‘Best Rushing Attack’

The Eagles are rewriting the record books with the way they are running the football. They have rushed for 175+ yards in seven consecutive weeks, while going over 200 yards in five straight games. It’s been a remarkable turnaround for a team that looked unwilling to hand it off to start the year.

Seven consecutive games with 175 or more rushing yards, thanks in part to the center of it all.#WPMOYChallenge Kelce pic.twitter.com/Yay6cFe3I3 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 22, 2021

Now the Eagles boast the top-ranked ground attack in the NFL: 2,318 total rushing yards, or 165.6 per game. Jason Kelce credited offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland while calling it the best he’s seen since first putting on a midnight green jersey.

“It’s tough to run the ball when teams know you’re going to run the ball,” Kelce said. “The lanes become smaller and teams really hone in on trying to stop it so it’s definitely a hard thing to do – and we’ve had some really good offensive lines, some really good backs here in the past. Jeff Stoutland’s been here but I think this year we’ve stuck to it. We’ve run the ball more just on an attempt basis more than we ever have in my career.”

Ryan Kerrigan Gets COVID-19, 3 Players Out

Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan was the latest Eagles player to hit the Reserve/COVID-19 list. His status for Sunday is in jeopardy as the veteran pass rusher heads to quarantine, along with left guard Landon Dickerson, left tackle Andre Dillard, and head coach Nick Sirianni.

Philadelphia also listed starting running back Miles Sanders (quadriceps) and starting left tackle Jordan Mailata (ankle) as “DNP (did not participate) on Thursday’s practice report. Stay tuned.