Eagles Speedster Sends Strong Message, Confirms New Role

Everyone is demanding big things out of Jalen Reagor in Year 2. The second-year speedster for the Philadelphia Eagles greatly underperformed in his rookie year, although injuries had more to do with that than anything else.

Reagor, the 21st overall pick in 2020, finished the season with 31 catches for 396 yards (54 targets) and a touchdown in 11 games. He seemed to find his groove down the stretch after Jalen Hurts replaced Carson Wentz at quarterback, something that bodes well heading into this year’s training camp. On Friday, Reagor jumped on social media to update his offseason status: “Time on task.”

The burner from Texas Christian is expected to see more targets in the slot in 2021 as new head coach Nick Sirianni looks to maximize Reagor’s immense talent. Receivers are being cross-trained in every position to further increase competition and create hybrid players across the roster. Gone are the days of one-trick ponies in today’s NFL.

Time on task. — Reag (@jalenreagor) July 9, 2021

“The only thing that’s pretty much different this year is just me being in the slot,” Reagor told reporters at spring OTAs. “Being a complete wide receiver, mastering the things that take no talent and then fine-tuning the details, doing everything with intent and just knowing that I’m blessed as well.”

According to CBS Sports, Reagor ran just 21-percent of his snaps from the slot last season with Greg Ward largely manning that role. Expect to see multiple receivers take turns in the slot in 2021, including this year’s top draft pick DeVonta Smith and last year’s breakout star Travis Fulgham. And No. 18 intends to lead the way.

“You’re going to see a whole lot of improvement,” Reagor said. “That’s all I can say.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Lane Johnson Opens OL Masterminds Summit

The fourth annual OL Masterminds Summit in Texas opened for business on Friday. The workshop for top-tier offensive lineman was started by Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and blocking guru Duke Manyweather in the summer of 2018. It has now blossomed into a must-attend event for the best and the brightest “hogs” in football, including Johnson who also serves as the camp’s PR piece.

“Every time I leave this place I end up becoming a better player or at least more knowledgeable,” Johnson told USA Today in 2020. “The O-line is a brotherhood. We call it the mushroom society because we take a lot of [expletive] and we’re put in the dark.”

Successful 1st day at #OLMASTERMINDS with the fellas 🙌 pic.twitter.com/k0ihZohM5a — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) July 10, 2021

Brandon Brooks Ready to Rebound

Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks missed all of last season after tearing his Achilles tendon prior to training camp. He rehabbed vigorously and would have returned ahead of schedule if Philly had qualified for the postseason. Of course, that didn’t happen. But Brooks is 100-percent heading into training camp this year and ready to prove people wrong.

The Eagles tried (via reports) tried to shop Brooks in the offseason and 31-year-old hasn’t forgotten. It seems as if everyone has been counting him out – everyone except for Brooks who continues to bet on himself.