NFL Rumors: Trade Compensation Revealed for Demoted Eagles WR

It doesn’t take a genius to see that Jalen Reagor hasn’t lived up to expectations. The former first-rounder has 64 career receptions for 695 yards in two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. More alarming, Reagor has developed a severe case of butterfingers.

He has put the ball on the carpet on several key kick returns while dropping the ball twice in a must-win game against the New York Giants. Reagor’s struggles have led to his demotion from No. 2 to No. 3 on the wide receiver depth chart. He’ll get an opportunity to raise his stock at 2022 training camp, but the writing is on the wall.

The Eagles might look to trade Reagor — the 21st overall pick from the 2020 draft — if there is a willing suitor. What could they get for the disappointing receiver? According to ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum, a fourth-round pick would be something to consider.

“If you could get a fourth-round pick, I’d think you have to really consider it,” Tannenbaum told Tim McManus. “Sometimes a fresh start is good for both sides and he may be a guy where a fresh start is worth it. This year’s draft is littered with receivers again, you have a [No.] 1 in DeVonta Smith, so of the [players] we talked about, he would be the guy I’d probably consider moving on from.”

Eagles fans, remember what i said about Agholor when everybody was frustrated, i said watch him the following year, be patient & he went bananas, trust me, Reagor is gonna go crazy next year, listen to me please i fucking love y’all bouls 🦅 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 16, 2022

Tannenbaum is an analyst these days but he spent almost 30 years as an NFL executive. He was general manager for the New York Jets and vice-president of football operations for the Miami Dolphins.

Ex-Eagles CB Heads to Minnesota Vikings

Chandon Sullivan is heading to the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal to be their new slot cornerback. He had three interceptions last season for the Green Bay Packers in 17 games.

Originally signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Sullivan made his first career start in Week 12 that year against the Giants. He played in five games for Philly before eventually getting waived. Now he heads to Minnesota to reunite with former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine. Green Bay fans have already labeled him a “traitor.”

Eagles GM Addresses Sagging Sack Numbers

The Eagles ranked second-worst in team sacks during the 2021 season with 29. It’s an area they need to improve moving forward and that work started when Haason Reddick inked a three-year deal.

#Eagles have agreed to terms with Hassan Reddick, NFL sources confirm @MikeGarafolo report. Three years, $45M, with $30M guaranteed. Max value $49.5M. GM Howie Roseman made no secret of his intentions to improve pass rush. Temple grad and Camden native comes back to Philly. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 14, 2022

General manager Howie Roseman hinted at stock-piling more assets in April’s draft, although the decision to re-sign Derek Barnett has many wondering if his plan has changed. Either way, Philadelphia has to get more pressure on the quarterback in 2022.

“I have to learn from some of my mistakes I’ve made in the past, so in terms of talking about strengths of a draft class, I don’t know that I want to go there. There are good players at every position in this draft,” Roseman told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. “In terms of the sack number, it’s also how you want to play, right? And for us, we want to get pressure on the quarterback. It’s not only the sack numbers, you know that. There are other ways to judge that.”