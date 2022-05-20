James Bradberry Breaks His Silence After Inking Eagles Contract

The Philadelphia Eagles might have the best cornerback tandem in football after signing James Bradberry. The move, a somewhat expected one, had everyone buzzing when the news broke on May 18.

One day later, the Pro Bowler officially inked his one-year contract with the Eagles and sent an encouraging message to the Philly faithful.

“Hey Eagles fans this is James Bradberry here, I just made it official,” Bradberry said. “I’m glad to be part of the team, can’t wait to get to work and be part of everything that is going on around here. Fly, Eagles, Fly.”

Simple, but to the point. NBC Sports’ John Clark caught up with Bradberry as he arrived at the airport to get the scoop on why he chose Philly. According to reports, there were 11 different teams chasing Bradberry after the New York Giants released him. The 28-year-old narrowed his list down to three finalists, then chose the Eagles after taking a closer look at their roster.

“I saw the guys on the D-line and as a DB [defensive back], sometimes your best friend is the D-line. So I’m looking forward to it,” Bradberry told Clark. “I think the overall scheme, it fit my abilities the best.”

Teammates Excited to Get Meet New Starting CB

Bradberry’s teammates on the Eagles’ defense were all smiles talking about the new starting cornerback. Avonte Maddox, Marcus Epps, and T.J. Edwards all spoke on Wednesday and all three players made no attempt to hide their excitement. Philadelphia could have a really “dominant defense” in 2022.

“I just got out of the lift and just saw it on Twitter, so it’s awesome,” Edwards said. “I think we got all these good players and guys who played a lot of good football, but we really got to come in and kind of put it all together in the way we want it to look, and I think that’s exciting.”

“Oh, it’s huge. Anytime we can add a player like that, it’ll boost any team,” Epps said. “He’s a really good player and proven that he’s a really good player in this league for a while. So, I’m really excited to meet him and I’m really excited to work with him.”

Did Giants Botch Potential Bradberry Trade?

Some were shocked that the Giants couldn’t orchestrate a trade for Bradberry at the NFL draft. Instead, they were forced to release him which allowed at least 11 teams to fight for him in free agency.

How the Giants couldn't muster even a low round pick, if only to keep him out of the division, is beyond me.. https://t.co/U4bOy4l5sO — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) May 18, 2022

The Eagles ultimately won that battle, but Andrew Brandt — a former NFL front-office executive — was miffed as to why New York couldn’t get a low-round pick in return for Bradberry.

“First, if there were 11 teams, as Adam Schefter reported, that were after this player once he got released, it’s hard for me to fathom that they couldn’t get even a low-round pick,” Brandt said, via SportsRadio 94WIP. “Just to get him somewhere that’s not down the road in Philadelphia, or just to get him to a team they’re not going to play twice a year, whatever it may be.”