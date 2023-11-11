Eagles All-Pro Called Out for Poor Play: ‘He May Cost Them Their Super Bowl’

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro corner James Bradberry is being called out for his poor play this season.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report named eight “disappointing” players who have “something to prove” yet this season, and Bradberry was the lone Eagles player on the list.

“Maybe he’s still not over that controversial holding penalty in last year’s Super Bowl. Regardless, he has to put it together soon or he may cost the Eagles their Super Bowl chances again,” Gagnon wrote on November 10, adding:

“Bradberry will have plenty of opportunities in big spots when the Eagles come out of their Week 10 bye to face the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers and Cowboys in consecutive weeks to kick off the home stretch.”

Is Last Year’s Big Super Bowl Mistake Still Haunting James Bradberry?

The Chiefs scored a GW field goal set up by James Bradberry's third down holding penalty: "The flag robbed the Eagles and a chance for Jalen Hurts to have one last shot. It was the classic NBA-style play where you should've said 'play on.'" — @RealSkipBayless

Eagles fans know all about Bradberry’s huge holding penalty in last year’s Super Bowl.

With 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Eagles and Chiefs were tied 35-35. On a pivotal third-and-8 deep in Eagles territory, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw to wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster. Bradberry, in coverage, was flagged for a defensive holding call. It was the final nail in Philly’s coffin, giving Mahomes and the Chiefs a fresh set of downs. Kansas City went on to win, 38-35.

Could that one error still be haunting the veteran corner? It’s possible, but it’s unlikely. To his credit, Bradberry owned his mistake after the game. “It was a holding,” Bradberry said after the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City, via NFL.com. “I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide.”

Bradberry has been a complete professional throughout his eight years in the league, so it’s likely just a slump. It could also be age catching up with the 30-year-old defensive back.

James Bradberry’s Numbers Have Taken a Dive This Year

"He's just not looked good the last 3 or 4 games, and they've gotta get him back. I'm more worried about him than Eli Ricks and Sydney Brown…" — @sethjoyner on James Bradberry

Gagnon’s including Bradberry on his list of players in need of a redemptive second half isn’t without merit.

Bradberry has played 376 coverage snaps this year. Opposing quarterbacks have a 118.7 rating when throwing his way so far this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Per PFF, he has surrendered six touchdowns and 12.7 yards per catch. He has three PBUs, but Bradberry has yet to intercept a pass.

That’s a significant drop from his numbers last season. In 675 coverage snaps last year, Bradberry allowed just two touchdowns in coverage. His reception percentage was 46%. This year, it’s 56.9%.

In 2022, opposing QBs had a paltry 54.2 passer rating when targeting him in coverage. It was the lowest mark of his career, and based on his stellar play last year, he was named a second-team All-Pro for the first time. Bradberry was a big part of Philly’s successful 2022 campaign, so it wasn’t a surprise that the team decided to keep him around.

The veteran cornerback signed a three-year, $38 million contract with just under $32 million guaranteed last offseason. The Eagles have a viable out if they cut Bradberry after June 1 of 2025. Should Bradberry’s play continue to decline, Philly could cut him in 2025 and save $4.7 million in cap space that year and $18.83 million the following season in 2026.

If Bradberry elevates his play over the second half of the season, there won’t be much cause for concern. Should the veteran corner continue to get beat often in coverage as the postseason nears, however, the Eagles could have a dilemma on their hands.