Eagles Draft Target Puts NFL Defenses on Notice: ‘Most Explosive’

There is an increasing belief that the Philadelphia Eagles may trade up in Thursday’s draft and take a wide receiver at No. 15. If they do, get ready for a thunder-and-lightning duo to wreak havoc on opposing secondaries.

Jameson Williams – the human blur who led Alabama in receiving yards (1,572) and receiving touchdowns (15) in 2021 – met with the Eagles at the NFL Scouting Combine and remains high on their radar. Not only that, Williams and DeVonta Smith share a text relationship stemming from their Crimson Tide ties. And now the catch-me-if-you-can playmaker has made his desire to play in Philly public knowledge.

Williams told The Inquirer’s EJ Smith that the Eagles would have the “most explosive offense” in the NFL if he and Smith teamed up. He went on to divulge a few tidbits from his conversation with the Eagles at the Combine (via NBC Sports’ John Clark): “They told me they would love to see me alongside DeVonta. I think that would be an explosive offense and something nobody has seen before.”

Yes, the smoke is quickly turning into fire when it comes to Williams wearing a midnight green jersey in 2022. The only hiccup could be that Williams might not be there when the Eagles pick at No. 15. His draft stock is suddenly rising as comparisons to Tyreek Hill pour in. But, according to NFL Media’s James Palmer, Williams to the Eagles is “definitely a possibility to my understanding.”

I’m my mind Alabama WR Jameson Williams fits with the #eagles for several reasons. Here they are: My report on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/VyX1C4tZpe — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 27, 2022

Don’t Worry About ACL Tear: Perennial Pro Bowler

There were red flags around Williams early in the draft process due to his season-ending ACL tear from last season. He turned his knee the wrong way while making a hard cut in the National Championship Game. He continues to rehab and wouldn’t be ready for training camp, although NFL teams don’t seem to care. That’s how good this kid can be.

According to Jordan Schultz, teams view Williams as a “perennial Pro Bowler” and “franchise cornerstone.” He’s already 13 weeks out of surgery and ahead of schedule. For a team like the Eagles – one in rebuild mode, not chasing an immediate Super Bowl – that timeline works. They can afford to wait for Williams to heal.

Jameson Williams' 12 TDs of 20+ yards led the FBS in 2021 🔥pic.twitter.com/MsiQKTU5ZY — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 24, 2022

Williams Updated Recovery Timeline at Combine

Williams couldn’t run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine due to his knee injury. His estimated time (via NFL Draft Buzz) is listed at 4.25 seconds. And he ran it in 4.4 seconds coming out of high school. Teams will have to trust the injury didn’t affect his speed.

Alabama WR Jameson Williams: “I got speed you can’t teach.” Said whatever the fastest 40 time is, he’d be able to run faster. Williams, who transferred from Ohio State, had DeVonta Smith as his host on recruiting visit to ‘Bama. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 2, 2022

That being said, Williams still showed up in Indianapolis to update everyone on his recovery timeline and how he was feeling. He looked fine and sounded confident.

“I hope it doesn’t affect me but I’m not sure how it affects me at the end of the day,” Williams said, via Jim Wyatt. “I just hope to get drafted and hope a team takes a shot on me. The draft process has been going well. I just wanted to come up and show teams I’ve been doing well, walking well, and everything’s going great, and hopefully I’ll be back soon. I don’t have a set time or anything but I just want it to be the right way when it does happen.”