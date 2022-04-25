NFL Draft Expert Says Eagles Eyeing ‘Closest Thing to Tyreek Hill’

The next Tyreek Hill could be on the board in the first round when the Philadelphia Eagles select at No. 15. They might not want to overthink that pick. Jameson Williams has been called the best receiver in this year’s NFL draft, drawing comparisons to Hill despite coming off a season-ending ACL tear last season at Alabama.

According to ESPN’s Todd McShay, Williams is the “closest thing to Tyreek Hill” in this year’s draft and thinks he is the preferred choice of the Eagles. He cited talks with multiple NFL executives saying the team was eyeing him up at No. 15. McShay has also been very vocal about the Kansas City Chiefs trading up for Williams.

“Jameson Williams is the closest thing to Tyreek Hill in this draft,” McShay said. “And with his speed not only vertically but also after the catch, he will give you that big-play element that they’re going to miss without Tyreek Hill.”

Todd McShay says #Eagles are targeting Jameson Williams at No. 15: "Multiple execs I spoke with think Alabama wideout Jameson Williams is the Philadelphia Eagles' preference at No. 15." #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) April 25, 2022

Williams wasn’t able to put his game-changing speed on display at the NFL Scouting Combine due to his injury, but some say he would have sprinted past every other receiver. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder was the first person to make that bold claim. That’s how much he believes in his own abilities.

“I just know nobody could run with me,” Williams said in March, via The Spun. “I don’t know no 40 time. I just know nobody could run with me. Just say whatever the fastest 40 time here is — I’m faster.”

.@McShay13 says Alabama's Jameson Williams could be a replacement for Tyreek Hill 👀 "Jameson Williams is the closest thing to Tyreek Hill in this draft. … When he gets healthy and he gets right, come late in the season … you're going to have a dynamic difference maker." pic.twitter.com/frAEAlOvna — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 5, 2022

Williams Has Insane Highlight Reel

Williams grabbed 79 passes for 1,572 receiving yards with 15 touchdowns (tied for 3rd in the country) in 2021 for the Crimson Tide. He was a blur in the open field, a guy who can run the whole route tree and create separation. The only thing giving some teams pause is that pesky knee injury which could sideline him during NFL training camps.

McShay called Williams the best receiver in this year’s draft and his No. 6 overall prospect. His insane highlight reel is a thing of beauty.

“I just feel like I’m a ballplayer,” William said. “I can make plays, it’s just something I do.”

“He’s a dog,” said Alabama coach Nick Saban. “He plays hard. He plays fast. He’s a great competitor.”

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Will Fuller and wrote the following in his scouting report: “He has all the juice to find consistent separation on vertical, over and post/corner routes and could see monstrous production if paired with a high-end talent at quarterback.”

ESPN Mock Draft Sends WR, S Help to Philly

Predictably, McShay had Williams going to the Eagles at No. 15 in his latest mock draft for ESPN. He thinks Williams has the “wheels, elusiveness and hands to be a serious problem for NFL defenses” — and pairing him up with DeVonta Smith is too perfect of a fit.

His colleague, Mel Kiper Jr., mocked Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill to the Eagles at No. 18. Hill is another hybrid player who projects more as a safety in the NFL despite playing mostly at slot corner last season for the Wolverines. Said Kiper: “He could stuff the stat sheet for the Eagles, making tackles at the line of scrimmage and getting his hands on passes as a center fielder.”